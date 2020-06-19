Archana Puran Singh's Fun Lockdown Posts With Sons Will Leave You In Splits

As the entire nation is under lockdown mode due to the widespread outbreak of COVID-19, one Bollywood actor who is truly enjoying every bit of her quarantine period is none other than Archana Puran Singh. As the shooting her popular comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show is stalled, Archana is busy enjoying her quarantine period with her family. Archana Puran Singh is quite active on social media and has shared numerous fun posts with her sons Aaryamann and Ayushmaan Sethi.

The Kuch Kuch Hota Hain actor time and takes to her Instagram to share some hilarious and adorable posts with her sons and other family members. While most of her post restricted to her lush green garden outside her dreamy bungalow at Madh Island in Mumbai, she sometimes shares posts with her family as well. So let's take a look at some uber-cool and fun videos shared by Archana Puran Singh amid lockdown.

Archana Puran Singh's fun posts with her sons during the lockdown

A few days back Archana Puran Singh shared this hysterically funny on her Instagram handle. Wherein both her dapper sons Aaryamann and Ayushmaan are playing football in their garden during the evening time. Their soccer game is going smooth until their pert dog drama a labrador named 'Drama' decides to create actual drama by interfering in the game. Drama not only snatches the ball from them but draws all the attention to himself in this video. Archana is giving live commentary on what's happening and having a gala time.

Archana Puran Singh's domestic helper has become quite popular during the lockdown as well. This is because Archie keeps on posting videos of the witty woman on her social media. Bhagyashri at her wittiest best gets into a bitter-sweet banter with Ayushmaan, Archana Puran Singh not only records this fun video but also shared it on her Instagram. Both Ayushmaan and Bhagyashri are engaged in this weird conversation which Archana finds absolutely entertaining.

Next, Archana Puran Singh's Instagram video is not just humorous but amusing as well. Both Archana and her mother call out to her kids who are working out in the garden area. Telling them about a plant called "Kiss Me Quick", which, all of the Sethi family finds highly jocular. Archana then notices his sons going dumbbells with her weights. Funnily Ayushmaan chuckles saying he's doing girly weights. To this Archie answers, you must do more repetitions as the weights aren't as heavier as Ayushmaan's dumbbells

