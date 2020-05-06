Kapil Sharma To Bharti Singh: Look At What 'TKSS' Cast Members Are Upto During Lockdown

With the news of lockdown being extended until May 17, 2020, several Bollywood actors and TV personalities are exploring some innovative ways of spending their quarantine. Considered as one of the most popular chat shows of all times, The Kapil Sharma Show's cast is nowhere behind.

Read: Kapil Sharma's Adorable Daughter Applauds Coronavirus Warriors During Janta Curfew; WATCH

From the face of the comedy show, Kapil Sharma to veteran actor Archana Puran Singh each member of TKSS is making their quarantine time memorable amid the COVID-19 lockdown. Talking about The Kapil Sharma Show, let's take a look at what are TKSS family are now up to.

The Kapil Sharma Show Cast Members Are Busy Doing This During Quarantine

Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma is one of the busiest personalities on Television. Known for his wit and impeccable sense of humour, Kapil Sharma enjoys a massive fanbase across the globe. As the world is going through a rough phase due to COVID-19 pandemic, the shooting of The Kapil Sharma Show is also stalled.

Read: World Laughter Day: 7 Bollywood Actors Who Have Got Their Comic-timing Down Pat!

During his quarantine, Kapil Sharma is not only making a point to contribute to society by participating in several wellness programmes, but he is also spending quality time with his daughter Anayra. He is making good use of his time by constantly being in touch with his fans via live sessions. Kapil recently participated in IFORINDIA concert to raise funds for the COVID-19 relief fund.

Read: Salman Khan To Akshay Kumar: Take A Look How Bollywood Actors Spent Their Weekend

Archana Puran Singh

Archana Puran Singh who is also an integral part of The Kapil Sharma Show is supremely active on social media nowadays. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor Archana Puran Singh keeps her fans glued to their mobile screen by posting updates on her Instagram about her whereabouts. From making her domestic help an internet sensation to flaunting her beautiful bungalow with a surreal garden, Archana Puran Singh is truly making her quarantine time very fun. Recently Archana Puran Singh also posted a video, where she can be seen chatting with her close friend, Anupam Kher.

Read: Karan Wahi To Surbhi Chandna: Here's How Your Favourite TV Celebs Spent Their Weekend!

Bharti Singh

Bharti Singh, on the other hand, has her hands full even during the lockdown. From hosting her own homemade show during quarantine with hubby Harsh to selecting winners for an app-based contest, Bharti Singh is on a roll. Take a look

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.