Archana Puran Singh And Hubby Parmeet Sethi Giving #couplegoals In These Pics; See Here

Archana Puran Singh is a highly celebrated actor, who has been in the movie business over four decades now. The stunning actor is currently seen in The Kapil Sharma Show, as an integral part of the comedy show. Archana Puran Singh is married to DDJL actor Parmeet Sethi. As the shooting of TKSS is stalled due to COVID-19 lockdown in the country, Archana is busy spending her quarantine period with her family.

Also Read: Archana Puran Singh-Parmeet Sethi Serve Food Amid Lockdown; Neena Gupta Lauds The Couple

Archana Puran Singh stays with her husband Parmeet Sethi and kids Aaryamann, Ayushmaan in her Mudh Island Bungalow. Archana and Parmeet first met a party and instantly hit it off. Now married blissfully for over 28 years, Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi's love story is simply dreamy. The romantic couple is still head over heels in love with each other, and these pictures are proof.

Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi's adorable pictures

In this Archana Puran Singh's Instagram picture, the couple looks happy in each others company. The former Nach Baliye contestants pose in a very endearing way, with Parmeet's hand over Archana's shoulder

Also Read: World Laughter Day: 7 Bollywood Actors Who Have Got Their Comic-timing Down Pat!

In this picture, Archana Puran Singh and hubby Parmeet Sethi look thrilled as they as all set to hop on a jet ski for a fast boat ride. Jet ski is adventurous water sports, the duo have taken care of their safety prior to the ride, and it is evident from the lifejackets both are wearing.

Also Read: Kapil Sharma To Bharti Singh: Look At What 'TKSS' Cast Members Are Upto During Lockdown

The much in love couple look stunning in these voguish ensembles. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor wished Parmeet Sethi on his birthday by posting these pics on her Insta account. Not to miss the stupendous room in the background.

Also Read: Kapil Sharma's Funny Moments On 'TKSS' To Cast Your Monday Blues Away

On the occasion of Kapil Sharma's wedding reception, Archana came with her partner Parmeet Sethi holding hands. The Bollywood actors willfully got papped and posed for the shutterbugs. The looked really cute together donning stylish attires.

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal's 'Love Per Square Foot' Was The First Indian Netflix Movie;Read More Trivia

Next is yet another adorable picture of the couple together. Both Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Singh are twinning in black. The duo is all smiles for the shutterbugs in this picture. Archana looks ravishing in a black body-hugging dress whereas the Special Ops actor kept is classic with a formal black shirt and matching trouser.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.