Archana Puran Singh's Helper Bring 'jaam' For The Actor, Hilarity Ensues; See Video Here

The worldwide COVID-19 pandemic put the majority of the world under lockdown. The local governments are making efforts to stop the spread of the virus. This has affected the entertainment industry too. After the COVID-19 lockdown, people have been pushed indoors around the country. Many popular celebrities are trying to keep their audience entertained and are urging them to stay home so that it can help to stop the spread of the virus.

Similarly, The Kapil Sharma Show’s Archana Puran Singh has been uploading a number of posts and videos from her quarantine life at her Madh Island home. She recently shared a video of her helper who brought 'Jaam' for her. Read more to know about Archana Puran Singh’s Instagram post.

Archana Puran Singh’s helper bring 'jaam'

Archana Puran Singh took to her Instagram on April 25, 2020, to share a one-minute long video where she was seen conversing with her family helper. In the video, her helper Bhagyashri was seen talking to Archana. It was all a planned scenario which Archana had orchestrated to fool her husband.

At first, Archana asked her helper Bhagyashri what she has got for them. Her helper says "Jaam" after which Archana asked what Jaam means to her helper who replies by nodding no. After this, Archana Puran Singh tells her that Jaam means alcohol which scares her helper. After this, the helper says sorry to Archana's husband. Her husband then tells the helper to speak to Archana and not him.

After this, both Archana and her husband confront her on who is better to which the helper says that both are good. But after this, the helper tells that Archan Puran Singh's husband that he is better as he rarely is upset with her. After this, the helper reveals that all this was orchestrated by Archana Puran Singh. Archana starts to laugh as they tell the truth to her husband.

