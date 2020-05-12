Kapil Sharma Reveals His "true Feelings" As He Dedicates A Song To Archana Puran Singh

Kapil Sharma's The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most popular shows on Indian television. The comedian has made a place for himself in the industry and earned a lot of success. He is known for his comic timing and show running skills. At the Kapil Sharma Show shooting, the cast of the show engage themselves in a lot of fun things and keep themselves and the audience entertained.

One such video from The Kapil Sharma Show was posted by Archana Puran Singh. She is, of course, known for her comedy roles in Bollywood movies and is currently seen as a part of the popular The Kapil Sharma Show. Archana Puran Singh keeps the set cheerful with her BTS videos

Kapil Sharma's expressing his feelings through this song to Archana Puran Singh

Archana Puran Singh posted this throwback video of Kapil Sharma singing a song on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show and dedicated the song to Archana Puran Singh. Kapil Sharma is singing the most popular soulful Bollywood song “Humein Tumse Pyaar Kitna” while dedicating it to the judge of the show. Archana Puran Singh hilariously posted this video and said that finally Kapil Sharma declares his true feelings for her and sings a song for her. Have a look at this video and Archana Puran Singh’s caption.

BREAKING NEWS: FINALLY KAPIL DECLARES HIS TRUE FEELINGS ! 🤣



"Humein tumse pyaar kitna".... my favorite song... aur woh bhi dedicated to me💃 by @kapilsharma BHAI WAH! 💃 #mastionset #timepass #pardekepeeche #TKSS @banijayasia @sonytvofficial

Kapil Sharma also posted a video from that same day expressing his feelings for singing. His love for the old songs of RD Burman and Mohammad Rafi is just evident from the post. He posted this video with a different caption and says that,

Time pass on set 🤗 #thekapilsharmashow #singing #mohammadrafi #music #love



#RDBurman 🎤🎹🎻🎸🎧🎼🎺🎷🥁❤️

