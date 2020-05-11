Kapil Sharma's Goofy Selfies On Instagram Are Treat To His Fans

Kapil Sharma is one of the most popular comedians in the country. The actor-comedian of Television has featured in a couple of Bollywood movies too. But he is majorly known for his hilarious family program -- The Kapil Sharma Show. Kapil Sharma has also made a mind-blowing career in the industry and earned a lot of success. He is known for his impeccable comic timing and brilliant show running skills. Currently, Kapil Sharma is practising social distancing with his wife, mother and daughter, and also involved in quite a bit of activity while being home. Let’s take a ride at Kapil Sharma Instagram and have a look at some goofy selfies to reive the memories.

Kapil Sharma's goofy selfies on Instagram

Here is an amazing funny selfie of Kapil Sharma with the megastar Amitabh Bachchan. This picture if from The Kapil Sharma SHow's set which was posted by Kapil on his Instagram to wish Amitabh Bachchan. Read his caption here and have a look at this picture.

‪जन्मदिन की ढेर सारी शुभकामनायें @amitabhbachchan आप हमेशा स्वस्थ रहें, ख़ुश रहें और दीर्घायु हों ! ऐसी ईश्वर से प्रार्थना करता हूँ । प्यार एवम् आदर सहित 🤗🙏‬

This goofy selfie with Kapil Sharma's most favourite Deepika Padukone is really cute. In this post in which Kapil Sharma is trying to pout very cutely along with Deepika is the selfie. Have a look at this goofy picture here.

One of the most hilarious selfie video made by Kapil Sharma. He is trying those Snapchat filters and dubbing voice of cartoon and robot. Kapil is having a lot of fun with these filters of Snapchat and here are some of the videos which prove it.

Eating papita today 🙈 Snapchat- Kapilsharmak9 👻

Kapil Sharma expressed her feeling with these Snapchat filters in this video. He says that he is mesmerizing his childhood days and also enjoying this a lot. Read his caption and have a look at this hilariously goofy dancing video of Kapil Sharma.

Childhood back coz of these apps 🙈

In love with these filters 😍 whoever invent this .. thank u 😅🙏

Kapil Sharma's goofy selfie video in which he is trying to dub the voice of Navjot Singh Sidhu and joke like him. He looks really cut in this Punjabi look. Have a look at this goofy look and video along with his caption.

Jus for #fun guys 🤪 #navjotsinghsidhu @archanapuransingh #comedy #fun #laughter #thekapilsharmashow #tkss 😂🤗🙏

