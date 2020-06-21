Everything You Need To Know About Archana Puran Singh's Classic Show 'Shrimaan Shrimati'

Archana Puran Singh is a very well-known Indian television and movie actor. Lately, Archana has been in the news as she has replaced Navjot Singh Sidhu as the permanent guest on India’s most famous talk-show, The Kapil Sharma Show. Having been in the acting industry for more than two decades now, Archana Puran Singh has created a huge fan-base for herself. Here is everything you need to know about Archana Puran Singh’s classic 90s daily soap, Shrimaan Shrimati. Read ahead to know more-

Everything you need to know about Shrimaan Shrimati

Shrimaan Shrimati is a classic Hindi sitcom that aired on Doordarshan from 1994-1999. It starred Jatin Kanakia, Rakesh Bedi, Reema Lagoo and Archana Puran Singh as lead characters. The show was penned by Ashok Patole, directed by Rajan Waghdhare and produced by Gautam Adhikari and Markand Adhikari, popularly referred to as the Adhikari brothers.

The plot of Shrimaan Shrimati revolves around the premise of ‘love thy neighbour's wife’. Keshav Kulkarni (Jatin Kanakia) is married to Kokila (Reema Lagoo). Their neighbours are a popular film actress Prema Shalini (Archana Puran Singh) and her effeminate husband Dilruba (Rakesh Bedi). Keshav is attracted to Prema's glamorous looks and lifestyle, while Dilruba is attracted to Kokila who is a smart elegant housewife. Both of them make use of every possible opportunity (and create many of their own) to flirt with each other's wives, but every time their efforts come to nought. The other important characters in the TV series are Keshav and Kokila's son Chintu (Ajay Nagrath), their other neighbour Ganga (Hema Diwan), Keshav's boss Mr Sharma (Shail Chaturvedi) and his office colleague Gokhale (Vijay Gokhale).

Archana Puran Singh plays the character of Prema Shalini a.k.a. Doll or Prema Ji in the show. She plays a popular Bollywood movie actor and speaks with an anglicised accent. Her name in the serial is a pun on real-life popular Bollywood actor Hema Malini. Mostly, she relishes the amorous attention from Keshav Kulkarni but occasionally resents his dropping by unannounced at her home. Prema also contends with Keshav slipping into her film-making locations and interfering with the makers.

The show was dubbed in Tamil as Thiruvallar Thirumathi. In 1999 it was remade in Sinhala titled Nonawaruni Mahathwaruni (Ladies & Gentlemen) starring Vijaya Nandasiri, Kusum Renu, Granville Rodrigo (played by Jayasekara Aponso after his death) and Sanoja Bibile, which was aired on Sirasa TV. In 2015, a show named Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai which is based on this show started airing on &TV. A reboot series titled Shrimaan Shrimati Phir Se premiered on SAB TV on 13 March 2018. On popular demand during national lockdown due to the global pandemic, Doordarshan decided to re-telecast Shrimaan Shrimati on DD National and DD National in the month of April daily from 7.00 P.M. also on DD Bharti at 9:00 P.M. to 10:00 P.M.back to back 2 episodes every day.

