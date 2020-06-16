Did You Know 'TKSS' Fame Archana Puran Singh Was A Part Of These South Movies?

Archana Puran Singh is a very well-known Indian television and movie actor. Lately, Archana has been in the news as she has replaced Navjot Singh Sidhu as the permanent guest on India’s most famous talk-show, The Kapil Sharma Show. She is a versatile actor and has been in the Indian acting industry for over two decades now. Starring in Bollywood and South movies, Archana Puran Singh has created a huge fan-base for herself. Here are the South Indian movies Archana Puran Singh was a part of-

Archana Puran Singh's south movies

Naalaya Seidhi (1992)

Naalaya Seidhi is a G. B. Vijay directorial and produced by K. S. Srinivasan and K. S. Shivaraman. The cast of the movie includes Archana Puran Singh, Prabhu, Kushboo, Goundamani and Senthil as lead characters. The movie had musical score by Adithyan.

Kondapalli Raja (1993)

Kondapalli Raja is a Ravi Raja Pinisetty directorial. The movie is penned by Gopalakrishna Paruchuri and Venkateswara Rao Paruchuri. The movie cast Archana Puran Singh, Venkatesh Daggubati, Nagma, and Suman. The plot of the film revolves around Raja (Venkatesh) and Ashok (Suman) who have been best friends since childhood. Raja is a milkman while Ashok is the son of a rich businessman and hotelier Gangadharam (Kota Srinivasa Rao). When Ashok falls in love with Shanthi (Rekha), a poor girl, his father is against the wedding, Raja holds the wedding and earns his ire. Meanwhile, Raja falls in love with Subbu/Subbalakshmi (Nagma), whom he subsequently marries.

Ennaku 20 Unakku 18 (2003)

Ennaku 20 Unakku 18 is a Jyothi Krishna directorial. The movie cast Archana Puran Singh, Aishwarya, Devadarshini Chetan, and Trisha Krishnan. The plot of the film revolves around Preethi (Trisha) and Sridhar (Tarun) who meet on a train and are interested in each other.

Yet they fail to initiate any sort of personal conversation, even while knowing that the train ride will soon come to an end. Without the knowledge of each others names, address, etc they spend months searching for each other regardless of what their friends tell them. A series of unfortunate events bring them closer.

