A Virtual Tour Of Archana Puran Singh's Lavish Madh Island Bungalow Via Her Insta Posts

As the shooting of all shows is stalled due to the COVID-19 lockdown, actors are enjoying their quarantine period with their families. Bollywood actor Archana Puran Singh has been quite active on social media since the start of the lockdown. The Kapil Sharma Show star keeps her fans glued to her Instagram with fun posts either of her domestic help Bhagyshri or taking a walk in her lush green garden. Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi are proud owners of a lavish bungalow in Madh Island. Lets's take a look at the beautiful videos and pics which gives a virtual tour of Archana Puran Singh's Madh bungalow.

Virtual Tour To Archana Puran Singh's Lavish Bungalow in Madh Island

Archana Shares The View From Her Balcony

Archana shot this video from her balcony, and the view is simply scenic with her green garden and some sky rising buildings in the background. Archana starts the video by showing a stunning white patio set in her bungalow. She then talks about the hot weather also showcases another smaller garden adjoined to the lavish one.

Sneak Peek Into A Room

In this Archana Puran Singh's Instagram photo one can see her pets dogs lazying out in a room. The room looks very classic with white rugs and modern furniture. You can notice a blue moving recliner chair and a wooden bed at the back. Archana's pets look really adorable in this photo.

The Lush Green Garden

In next Archana Puran Singh's Instagram video, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hain actor literally gives us a tour of her garden with a plethora of plants, trees. Along with mud benches and tons of flowers. Her dog named "Drama" accompanies Archana as she walks in the lush garden.

The Front Stoop

This Archana Puran Singh's video gives a glimpse of her tall standing bungalow with a front stoop. Archana's mother can be seen going inside the house after the sunset. APS's bungalow definitely looks like a royal residence with chandeliers and interesting interiors.

Archana Puran Singh's White Bedroom

On the occasion of Mother's Day, Archana's kids and family surprised her with a cake. As Archana was chilling inside her immaculate and austere bedroom with an L-shaped comfy lounge sofa set and mirrored-closets. Not to miss her humongous flatscreen Tv. The Mohabbatein actor looked thrilled with this surprise.

