Kapil Sharma's Funny Moments On 'TKSS' To Cast Your Monday Blues Away

Comedy King, Kapil Sharma, is currently enjoying his quarantine with his little munchkin Anayra Sharma. The Firangi actor keeps his fan hooked to his social media accounts by regularly updating them about his whereabouts. As people are locked inside their houses, and shooting of TV shows is stalled, life has become quite boring, especially for those who are working from home.

Read:Kapil Sharma To Bharti Singh: Look At What 'TKSS' Cast Members Are Upto During Lockdown

But not to worry, as we have curated a list of most funny moments from The Kapil Sharma Show episodes which make your Monday blues go away. The video clips are from pre-lockdown The Kapil Sharma Show episodes. So sit back and enjoy.

Unmissable Funny moments from The Kapil Sharma Show

When the 'Good Newwz' music team came on TKSS

In this video, we can see the entire music team of Good Newwz. The music team of the comedy-drama came to promote their movie on the TKSS. From Badshah, Harrdy Sandhu, Tanishk Bagchi, to Asees Kaur all came. Kapil at his witty best started to joke about Badshah and left the audience in splits.

Read: Karan Wahi To Surbhi Chandna: Here's How Your Favourite TV Celebs Spent Their Weekend!

When Kapil talked about Swayamvar

For the film promotions of Tanhaji, Ajay Devgn and Kajol featured on The Kapil Sharma Show for an episode. When talking about kings and queens of the ancient times, Kapil suddenly started talking about the Swayamvar. A Sawayamvar is an event during which a princess chooses as her groom, from many suitable men. Kapil was amazed by the concept itself, and he also questioned how all the men who were present as a Swayamvar would talk if they meet somewhere else. Ajay and Kajol couldn't stop laughing at this joke by Kapil.

Read: Kapil Sharma's Adorable Daughter Applauds Coronavirus Warriors During Janta Curfew; WATCH

When Kapil asked Katrina Kaif about "Kettlebells"

Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar, and Rohit Shetty came to promote Sooryavanshi on the TKSS. When Kapil saw Katrina, he complimented her for looking so fit. He asked Kat about her fitness regime, to this Katrina replied that she does some Kettlebell exercises which keeps her in her shape. Post listening to Kat's exercise tips with Kettlebells, Kapil Sharma asked if he can combine any of these with exercise chole bhature for the same results, and the audience cracked up laughing.

Read:World Laughter Day: 7 Bollywood Actors Who Have Got Their Comic-timing Down Pat!

When Navjot Singh Sidhu returned on TKSS

When the ensemble cast of Hungama movie came on TKSS, the anchor stunned them, when he came dressed as Sidhu. Navjot Singh Sidhu is a former member of the show, who stepped out from his chair due to some political reasons. Later Archana Puran Singh stepped into his shoes. Kapil came as Sidhu and cracked several jokes, this video is from that particular episode. Wherein Sidhu aka Kapil presents a hilarious Sher to his guests.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.