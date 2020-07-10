Are Jihoon And Deavan Still Together? See The Details Of '90 Day Fiance' Couple Here

Things are going from bad to worse for Jihoon and Deavan. The 90 Day Fiance star is currently making her second attempt at moving to South Korea to be with Jihoon. However, she was not very happy to learn that her husband was lying to her all this time about his financial situation.

As the tensions continue to rise, a lot of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way fans have been wondering, 'Are Jihoon and Deavan still together?' For all those who are curious about the couple, here is everything you need to know.

Are Jihoon and Deavan still together?

For all those who are wondering if Jihoon and Deavan are still together, the answer is Yes! The couple is still together but they really seem to be on thin ice because of Jihoon’s financial situation.

In a sneak peek shared by a news portal from the upcoming episode, Deavan and Jihoon continue their tense discussion about their financial situation. This time, Deavan has brought her mom, daughter, and son with her to South Korea. But the tensions are very high between Deavan and Jihoon. In a confession, Deavan said that Jihoon lied to her about his financial situation to trick her into coming to South Korea and that is 'not okay'.

Jihoon and Deavan 2020

In the sneak peek from the upcoming episode, Jihoon apologises for lying about his financial situation and admits that he was very selfish. Talking about his education, Jihoon said that he never went to a good university and he did not have any marketable skills. That is why he decided to work part-time making deliveries so that he can rest when he wants to rest. He further revealed that he earned around $2000 to $3000 on good months.

Deavan 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way

Deavan 23 and Jihoon 30 were introduced to the audience on the first season of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way. The couple met online and when Deavan visited Jihoon in South Korea, she got pregnant with their son who is now a year old. Deavan also has a daughter named Drascilla. She decided to move to South Korea to be with Jihoon but had to move back to Utah as Jihoon did not have his life together. He still lives with his parents and is also in debt.

In this season, Deavan moved to South Korea for the second time but Jihoon still does not seem to have his act together. He had lied to Deavan about being financially stable to get her back to South Korea.

