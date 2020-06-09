Are Varya And Geoffrey From '90 Day Fiancé' Still Together? Read On To Find Out

90 Day Fiancé stars Varya Malina and Geoffrey Paschel have been in the spotlight for various reasons, since appearing on the show. From Geoffrey double dating, while still committed to Varya, to Varya declining Geoffrey’s marriage proposal, the couple has been through a lot. The 41-year-old Tennessee native even kept his criminal past and the fact that he had spent over two years in prison from Varya. Hence, viewers of the show are curious to know, ‘Are Geoffrey and Varya still together?’

Are Geoffrey and Varya still together?

Geoffrey and Varya broke up briefly when Varya declined his marriage proposal in Russia. The 41-year-old actor was reportedly heartbroken. He flew back to America and began dating Mary, an old friend from Tennessee. The 30-year-old Russian DJ, Varya, claimed to a media portal, that Geoffrey had been avoiding her since she refused his proposal.

But, she wasn’t aware that he had taken a break from them. She added that Geoffrey had given her a clear impression, that they were still together. Hence it came as a shock to her when he began dating Mary.

Varya came to know about this when she flew to America in a couple of months. When Varya appeared at Geoffrey’s door, she was shocked to discover that Mary had been living with him since the past few months. This led to a nasty argument between Varya and Mary.

When Geoffrey had to choose either one of the girls, he chose Varya. This led to Mary barging out of his house in fury. When Geoffrey proposed to Varya for the second time, she accepted the marriage proposal. Hence, the 90 Day Fiancé couple is still going strong.

Geoffrey Paschel’s criminal past:

90 Day Fiancé star, Geoffrey has reportedly married four times. Reports state he is currently facing assault, domestic violence and kidnapping charges, from a former live-in girlfriend in June 2019. Multiple women have accused Geoffrey of domestic violence and assault in the past.

90 Day Fiancé: Geoffrey and Varya tell-all

Due to the pending criminal charges against Geoffrey, TLC decided to not invite him in the 90 Day Fiancé tell-all reunion. Varya was invited by the channel. However, Varya declined the invitation, stating that she came on the show with Geoffrey as a team. She added that it would be inappropriate if she showed up at the reunion without him. Geoffrey announced through a media portal, that he will be releasing his own tell-all on his YouTube channel, to update his fans on his relationship status.

