Are Rashami Desai And Vikas Gupta Related? Rashami Denies Rumours

Vikas Gupta has been a part of the television industry for a long time. While on a reality show that he is currently a part of, it was time for the contestants to meet their family members. But, none of Vikas' family members came to meet him. However, Rashami Desai showed up to visit him. Are Rashami Desai and Vikas Gupta related? Read ahead to know more.

Are Rashami Desai and Vikas Gupta related?

Rashami Desai is a contestant of the previous season. She has always supported Vikas. Earlier, there were rumours that Vikas was helping Rashami to get the role of Shalakha in the television show Naagin 4. According to reports, a source revealed that since Vikas helped Rashami to get a role in Naagin 4, she had grown fond of him and was supporting him in his show.

However, these rumours were denied by the actress and she claimed that he had nothing to do with her role in the show. She also said that the decision of her role was completely taken by the channel and production house. And she was fond of Vikas only because he was a friend.

However, the show Naagin 4 went off air soon due to the lockdown. The show came up with the next season, Naagin 5 that casts Sharad Malhotra and Surbhi Chandna in the lead. The firth season premiered since August 9.

More about Rashami Desai -

Rashami Desai made her acting debut with Bollywood film Yeh Lamhe Judaai Ke. She made her television debut in 2006 with Ravan. She is known for her roles of Tapasya Rathore in Uttaran and Shorvari Parth Bhanushali in Dil Se Dil Tak. She is the participant of many reality shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, Nach Baliye and more.

More about Vikas Gupta -

Vikas Gupta is known for hosting MTV Ace Of Space and participating in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. His has been the creative head for many shows. His production studio, Lost Boy Productions has created popular television series like Gumrah: End of Innocence, Warrior High, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, V The Serial and more.

