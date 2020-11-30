Vikas Gupta Biography: All About The Young Trendsetting Producer

Vikas Gupta is an Indian producer as well as a screenwriter. He rose to prominence after he appeared in a Colors reality show after which he came to be known as the 'mastermind' in the show. The actor also hosted the MTV show Ace of Space and has since then been in the limelight due to his headline-worthy tweets and posts on social media as well as his new shows. Read on to know more about how this young trendsetter producer and creative director started his career.

ALSO READ| Vikas Gupta Shares A Precious Moment With Karan, Rashami And Tejasswi & Fans Are Loving It

Vikas Gupta biography

Profession - Producer, screenwriter

Date of Birth - May 7 1988

Birthplace - Dehradun

Siblings - Watan Gupta, Siddharth Gupta, Komal Gupta

According to starsunfolded, after moving to Mumbai, Vikas Gupta started writing for Bhimsain Khurana. He also worked under the TV director Deeya Singh. He later started as the creative head in the Balaji Telefilms for the TV serials like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil to name a few. Vikas then founded a production house called The Lost Boy Productions and produced TV serials like Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Gumarh: End of Innocence and MTV Webbed to name a few. He is also credited as the screenwriter for Mujhe Meri Family Se Bachao as an episode writer, Golden Era with Annu Kapoor as an episode writer as well. He was later in the news after there were rumours of him being in relationship with TV actors Parth Samthaan and Priyank Sharma as well.

ALSO READ| Vikas Gupta Accuses Priyank Sharma, Parth Samthaan & Shilpa Shinde Of Mental Harassment

Vikas Gupta's net worth

According to trustednetworth portal, Vikas Gupta's net worth is between 5 to 8 crores. Majority of his net worth comes of him being the creator of multiple TV shows & web series. Vikas Gupta's age is 32 years old as of now. Gupta was born on 7 May 1988 and hails from Dehradun. His brother, Siddharth Gupta, is an actor as well as a model, he was seen in the MV of Dhvani Bhanusali's Vaaste which became viral as soon as it released. Siddharth Gupta also became famous for his role in the Alt Balaji web series called Ragini MMS Returns.

Vikas Gupta's shows

After Vikas Gupta started his production house, he produced Gumrah: End of Innocence. He also produced Warrior High, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, Yeh Hai Aashiqui and MTV Webbed. He also became the youngest programming head of MTV. Vikas Gupta created the web series including Class of 2017 in the year 2017, Puncch Beat in 2019 and Class of 2020 in the year 2020. He produced all these web series under his banner Lost Boy Productions. Vikas Gupta is quite active on social media and has a huge following on both Twitter and Instagram. Vikas Gupta's Twitter is usually filled with some analytical insights of the episodes and the shows that he is associated with. Vikas Gupta recently shared pictures in his social media where he was seen posing with few celebrities from the sets of his new show.

ALSO READ| Vikas Gupta Collaborates With Karan Kundra For New Show, Says 'Officially Coming Onscreen'

ALSO READ| Ekta Kapoor's Diwali Bash Brings Stars Together; Mouni Roy, Hina Khan, Others Shine

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.