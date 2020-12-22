Rashami Desai Dazzles In Rainbow Dress, Fans Say 'you Look So Elegant'

Actor Rashami Desai has won viewers' hearts with her performances in several television serials and even Bhojpuri films. She is also quite active on social media as she lets her fans and followers know of her whereabouts. Recently, she took to Instagram to share a string of pictures of her in which she is seen donning a dazzling rainbow dress. Scroll below to see the picture.

Rashami Desai dazzles in a rainbow dress

Actor Rashami Desai took to Instagram to share a string of pictures of her wearing a dazzling rainbow dress. Rashami is seen wearing a one-shoulder dress which a slit across the torso. She has highlighted her eyes with a similar rainbow makeup and is wearing a pair of golden heels. She has accessorised her look with a pair of large gold earrings and a bracelet. Several rings also sit on her fingers.

The post by Rashami received a lot of love from her fans and followers. Rashami Desai's photos garnered over 174K likes and are still counting. Many of her fans have commented using the red heart and fire emojis on her photos. One fan also commented that Rashami looks 'so elegant'. See their reactions here:

Rashmi Desai made her acting debut with the Assamese movie Kanyadaan which released in 2002. She made her Bollywood debut with the movie Yeh Lamhe Judaai Ke in the year 2003. She has also starred in the famous Bhojpuri films Gabbar Singh and Kangna Khanke Piya Ke Angna. Rashmi Desai made her television debut with the serial Raavan in which she has played the character of his wife Mandodari. It aired on Zee TV. Later on, she went to star in Dil Se Dil Tak and Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel.

She has also been a part of many reality shows. She participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Nach Baliye. She also participated in the action reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi. She has also tried her hand at comedy as she participated in many comedy based reality shows. She was a part of Comedy Ka Maha Muqabala, Kahani Comedy Circus Ki, Comedy Nights Live and Comedy Nights with Kapil.

Rashmi Desai’s Instagram gives a sneak-peek into the actor’s life. She lets her 3.7 million fans and followers know of her personal and professional commitments. The Dil Se Dil Tak actor also shares her gorgeous photos from her photoshoots. It is also evident from Rashmi Desai’s Instagram that she is a huge foodie.

Image courtesy- @imrashamidesai Instagram

