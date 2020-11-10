Vikas Gupta Shares A Precious Moment With Karan, Rashami And Tejasswi & Fans Are Loving It

Actor Vikas Gupta recently took to social media to share a pair of pictures from the sets of his new show. In the pictures posted, Karan Kundrra, Rashami Desai, and Tejasswi Prakash are seen posing with Vikas Gupta with bright smiles across their faces. Through the caption, the actor-producer has spoken about the strong aura he gets from happy people and their energy. The comments section has been flooded by the fans as they love to see the four stars together.

Vikas Gupta’s adorable group picture

Vikas Gupta recently released a stunning group picture with a bunch of leading television stars and the audience response has been tremendous. In the picture posted, Vikas Gupta is seen posing with the gorgeous ladies- Rashami Desai and Tejasswi Prakash, along with reality TV star Karan Kundrra. The first photograph showcases the four actors blissfully posing for the cameras while the second picture is more of a candid shot.

He is seen dressed in a cool attire with a simple white T-shirt and a complementing leather jacket. The jacket has intricate silver designs and heavy studs, giving his attire a rock star touch. Tejasswi Prakash is seen dressed in a blue bohemian dress which has self-coloured prints all over. The dress has a sheer waistline and puffy full sleeves which adds to its beauty. Her hair has been left open with beach waves while her makeup has been kept loud and party-themed.

Rashami Desai’s neon green dress stands out due to its popping colour. Her makeup has been kept brown dominant with soft and curly hair. Actor Karan Kundrra, on the other hand, has opted for a khaki suit paired with a white shirt. His hair has been styled with multiple braids, giving him an intense look.

In the caption for the post, Vikas Gupta has mentioned that happy people are generally the driven ones as they wish to feel good themselves while also making people around them feel great. He has also mentioned that the show starts tonight. Have a look at the post on Vikas Gupta’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, a number of people have spoken highly of the four reality stars and their attires. Fandoms across borders have come together to compliment each other with sweet messages. Have a look at a few comments here.

