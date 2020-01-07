Are BB13 Contestant Shehnaz Gill And Singer Jassie Gill Related? Here Is The Answer

Shehnaz Gill is one of the most entertaining and popular contestants of Bigg Boss 13. Quite a few fans believe that she can be the one to win the competition as she has no qualms about picking a fight with other massively popular contestants such as Sidharth Shukla.

Many viewers of Bigg Boss 13 might have heard of Shenaz Gill before she even stepped into the house, as she is one of the most beloved Punjabi singers/actors and has worked in numerous projects in the Punjabi entertainment industry.

However, there is another Punjabi artist who shares the same last name as Shehnaz, and that is Jassie Gill, another popular Punjabi singer who has topped the music charts multiple times. Due to their same last name, many fans wonder if the two are actually related. So here is a look into the relationship between Jassie and Shehnaz Gill.

Are Shehnaz Gill and Jassie Gill related?

To get right to the point, while the two share the same name and are both a part of the Punjabi entertainment industry, Shehnaz Gill and Jassie Gill are completely unrelated to each other. While Shehnaz Gill was born to a Sikh Jatt family in Beas, Amritsar, Jasdeep Singh Gill (Jassie Gill) was born in a Jandali village near Khanna.

Shehnaz started her career as a model in 2015, where she featured in the song Shiv Di Kitaab sung by Gurvinder Brar. Since then, Shehnaz Gill has diversified into acting, as well as singing, and continues to become more popular, especially after she entered the Bigg Boss 13 house.

Meanwhile, Jassie was always more interested in music. In an interview with an entertainment portal, Jassie revealed that he had studied music in college and had to struggle for three long years as a car washer before he got his break in 2011. He began his career as a singer in the Punjabi industry by releasing his album Batchmate, which was an instant success thanks to the hit song Churiyan.

