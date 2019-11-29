Bigg Boss 13's Shehnaz Gill Says THIS About Herself; Gets Scolded By Sidharth

The latest promo of Bigg Boss 13 was uploaded on the Colours TV’s official Instagram handle shows Shehnaz talking about her good and bad qualities and also adds that she is bad at choosing friends. While she was expressing her views, Paras interrupts by saying 'Phitte muh tere' which instigated Shehnaz to call herself characterless but in a good way. Sidharth then calls her 'gadhi' and 'pagal' and scolds Shehnaz for using wrong words. Read more to know about what is going to happen in today’s episode.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Vishal Singh And Hindustani Bhau To Take Their Ugly Spat Outside The House

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Turns Into An 'English Teacher', Leaves Twitter In Splits

Shehnaaz Gill's words

When obstructed by Shukla for using wrong words, Shehnaz confesses that sometimes it is difficult for her to use the English words fluently and properly. Later, Devoleena asks her to lay down her own good qualities but then Sidharth jokes she has none. The promo of the show indicated that the Bigg Boss 13 contestants are just fooling around with the very entertaining Shehnaz and 3the audience and turn on their televisions at 10:30 p.m to watch tonight’s episode. The episode will also feature the captain to reveal his nominations for the jail punishment. Sidharth Shukla chooses Paras and Asim for the punishments which were also shared to the audience vis the show’s promos.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Kissing Shehnaaz’s Forehead Will Melt Your Sidnaaz Hearts

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13 Written Update: Asim And Paras's Rift Turns Ugly Post Luxury Budget Task

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Accuses Hindustani Bhau Of Touching Her Inappropriately?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.