Bigg Boss 13's Shehnaz Gill Says THIS About Herself; Gets Scolded By Sidharth

Television News

In Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz Gill jokes about being characterless while talking to Sidharth. Read more to know about what is going to happen in today’s episode. 

Written By Sahil Mirani | Mumbai | Updated On:
BIGG BOSS 13

The latest promo of Bigg Boss 13 was uploaded on the Colours TV’s official Instagram handle shows Shehnaz talking about her good and bad qualities and also adds that she is bad at choosing friends. While she was expressing her views, Paras interrupts by saying 'Phitte muh tere' which instigated Shehnaz to call herself characterless but in a good way. Sidharth then calls her 'gadhi' and 'pagal' and scolds Shehnaz for using wrong words. Read more to know about what is going to happen in today’s episode. 

A post shared by Colors TV (@colorstv) on

Shehnaaz Gill's words

When obstructed by Shukla for using wrong words, Shehnaz confesses that sometimes it is difficult for her to use the English words fluently and properly.  Later, Devoleena asks her to lay down her own good qualities but then Sidharth jokes she has none. The promo of the show indicated that the Bigg Boss 13 contestants are just fooling around with the very entertaining Shehnaz and 3the audience and turn on their televisions at 10:30 p.m to watch tonight’s episode. The episode will also feature the captain to reveal his nominations for the jail punishment. Sidharth Shukla chooses Paras and Asim for the punishments which were also shared to the audience vis the show’s promos.
Published:
