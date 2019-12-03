Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaz Gill Vows To Not Talk To Sidharth Shukla After He Nominates Paras

Bigg Boss 13 has seen many friendships coming down. Shehnaz Gill has always been swinging between Paras Chhabra and Sidharth Shukla but the last time, she swore to always support Sidharth. However, it looks like the tables have turned again.

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13 | Written Updates For December 02, 2019 | Housemates Welcome New Wildcards

Shehnaz Gill vows to never talk to Sidharth Shukla

The recent episodes of Bigg Boss 13 saw the entry of Arhaan Khan, Madhurima Tuli, and Shefali Bagga inside the house as wild card contestants. The equations that have been in the house last week will see a drastic change yet again. There is a heated argument between Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla.

The whole fight starts with Rashami Desai asking Paras Chhabra to give her the packets of milk. The captain of the house, Sidharth Shukla says that there are just two packets of milk in the house. He then told Rashami that he will give her only one packet. Even Chhabra goes on to support Sidharth in the decision. He says that one packet will be enough for everyone in the house.

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13: Checkout Sidharth Shukla And Shehnaaz Gill's Banter In The Bigg Boss House

Rashami then went on to say that one packet of milk will not suffice. Sidharth then gets angry and calls her a thief. Asim Riaz then went on to tell Sidharth that he is made the captain for a reason.

Sidharth Shukla calls Rashami a thief because of the pasta stealing that happened a while ago in Bigg Boss 13. Asim Roaz went on to ask Sidharth Shukla why is he making the entire house suffer just because of two people.

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13 | Team 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' Visit House During This Weekend Ka Vaar

The nomination for this week also took place on Bigg Boss 13. As Sidharth Shukla is the captain, he gets the right to nominate two people. He went on to take Rashami Desai’s name, which seemed to be quite obvious.

Sidharth then even took Paras Chhabra’s name, which came as a surprise for many since they have been tight for many days. Shukla even went on to say that he and Paras have never been friends. Shehnaaz Gill was confused by the decision. She then went on to vow to never speak to Sidharth Shukla ever again.

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13's Shehnaz Gill Says THIS About Herself; Gets Scolded By Sidharth

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.