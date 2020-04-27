Arhaan Khan Breaks His Silence, Speaks About 'false' Accusations Made By Rashami Desai

Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan have gone their separate ways after the events and revelations that occurred in Bigg Boss. Arhaan faced many accusations, which included him having a child from his first marriage. Arhaan Khan has now spoken up in regard to all of these accusations and called them false.

Arhaan Khan breaks his silence and speaks about "false" accusations made by Rashami

In an interview with a news portal, actor Arhaan Khan mentioned that Rashami Desai has made several false claims against him and has even dragged his family into the controversy. Speaking about the accusation of his family living in Rashami’s house, Arhaan Khan mentioned that his family never lived there. He also added that the reason they could never do such a thing was due to the fact that Arhaan’s parents were against his relationship with Rashami Desai.

Arhaan also added that he never spoke about it as he wanted to keep the issues to himself. However, he called out Rashami Desai and mentioned that the controversy might be her way of staying in the limelight. He also said that Rashami broke up publically in the media, rather than being mature about it and telling him first. Arhaan Khan added that his silence has been misinterpreted as guilt and thus Rashami has been levelling the false accusations. Hence, he has chosen to break his silence on this matter.

Arhaan also mentioned that he does not seek sympathy from anyone. The actor mentioned that he is firm on what is right and will stand by it. He also mentioned that perhaps Rashami is trying to gain sympathy from the public by making false accusations. Arhaan added that he has stayed quiet for far too long and it is high time that he speaks up.

