Rashami Desai Warns Arhaan Khan Against Using Their Personal Videos, Photos For Publicity

Bigg Boss 13 finalist Rashami Desai and fellow Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arhaan Khan have been in the news recently after fans claim that Arhaan Khan took money from Rashami Desai without her knowledge. The couple had a bitter breakup that happened right in front of the audience during the show. Rashami Desai has now spoken up about all the reports that have been doing the rounds about her breakup with Arhaan Khan. She has even warned Arhaan Khan against using the pictures and videos from their personal moments to gain publicity.

Rashami Desai talks about Arhaan Khan

Rashami Desai in a live video began by saying that she has a lot to share and that she doesn’t know where to begin from. Rashami Desai spoke about many things and even stated that she was hurt and broken when she learned about her past but the reports that are coming out are only a learning experience for her. She stated that she has never spoken bad about Arhaan Khan and she still hasn’t done so. Rashami Desai further added that she expects that whatever videos and pictures Arhaan Kahn has of their private moments should be kept private and not made public for publicity.

ALSO READ: Rashami Desai & Arhaan Khan Take Potshots At Each Other Over Leaked Bank Statements

Rashami Desai thinks that if her personal moments are made viral then Arhaan Khan can stoop to any level. She agrees that she had a past but adds that she doesn’t find it comforting to talk about it going in the future. Rashami Desai said that she has no interest in her past and that despite going through so much she has managed to maintain her dignity. Rashami Desai said that she has never shown off what she has done for other people, while the opposite person does just that. She further spoke about how she has no energy to waste on petty issues, saying that she kept mum in the Bigg Boss 13 house then why would she speak up now?

Rashami Desai stated that people take advantage of her. She agreed that she was in a wrong relationship and even agreed that it was a mistake. Rashami Desai further stated that she is human too and humans make mistake. She adds that she doesn’t need any pity and that she is a strong woman who can take care of herself. She said that she isn’t someone who would go around spreading false news.

ALSO READ: Did Arhaan Khan Take Rs 15 Lakh And Threaten Rashami Desai? Fans Trend #FraudArhaanKhan

Rashami Desai debunked the information doing the rounds that she had taken help from someone. She said that she hasn’t taken any help but has helped others instead. However, she stated that she doesn’t need to explain herself to anybody. She further expressed her happiness towards the people who are in her life like her family, fellow Bigg Boss 13 contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee as well as her fans. She said that these people have stood by her and that they know who she is and what she has done in her life. Rashami Desai concluded by saying that she just wants to move on.

Done and Dusted! I don’t need to give anyone any explanation I’m a self-made woman got myself into something I thought was love but thank god to all the positive energy’s around me who saved me and made me learn so much more.. pic.twitter.com/K0CN22NT2S — Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) April 23, 2020

So on that note! I don’t regret anything because living-in means that I am privileged that I worked hard to have a house of my own so thought to share my house with the one I loved since that person oh well.. #nevermind samjh jao samjh ne walo pic.twitter.com/R1KWDtv8Rc — Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) April 23, 2020

ALSO READ: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Lashes Out At Arhaan Khan, Accuses Him Of Harassing Rashami Desai

#Damn I feel so light!

So good bye to all those so called sources wale articles and also to my hard earned money which I lost shall work more hard to earn it all over again because unlike others I don’t use people.. #MehnatKartiHoon pic.twitter.com/tQxZ6ZySlN — Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) April 23, 2020

And a big THANK YOU to my friends, family, the people I work with, my staff and to all you people here who supported me endlessly I’m so so so grateful and blessed to have you all in my life.. love you all let’s grow together ❤️ #ThankYouNext 🙏🏻💫 pic.twitter.com/A5evtoZjwa — Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) April 23, 2020

Rashami Desai shared a few quotes on her social media and stated that the exercise has been a learning for her. She wrote about how the whole matter is done and dusted according to her. She said that she would work hard and earn all her money back while referring to Arhaan Khan she said that unlike other people, she doesn’t use anyone. The Bigg Boss 13 alum even stated that she doesn’t regret anything.

ALSO READ: Rashami Desai Calls Arhaan Khan A ‘closed Chapter’ In Her Life

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.