Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Threatens To Throw Acid On Sidharth, Twitter Tags Mumbai Police

Bigg Boss 13 is topping off the charts for its controversies and the ugly fights to changing equations among the housemates. Recently, Weekend Ka Vaar episode of the show witnessed a very controversial fight between the housemates. The fight started between the two well-known television celebrities Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla and further other housemates like Asim Riaz, Arhaan Khan and Vishal Aditya Singh got involved in it.

The tiff between Rashami and Sidharth continued for two days and it all started when Rashami advised Asim to ask Sidharth to participate in the police task. She taunted Sidharth saying that he looks fine and fit for playing the task. All this did not go well with between the two and turned into an ugly fight.

The fight between Sidharth and Rashami went far ahead and the two threw tea on each other during the argument. While that was not all. Arhaan Khan made a very ugly comment during the fight. He was seen saying in the clip that 'Chai nahi sidha acid fekunga iske muh pe'. His foul comment on Sidharth made Twitteratis rage with anger. Soon after his comment Twitteratis started tagging Mumbai police in the comments and asked Mumbai police to arrest Arhaan for making such foul comment.

According to the netizens as there are many acid attack survivors that have suffered the brutal acid attack. Netizens shared that it is a very sensitive issue and saying something so bad on national television is not acceptable. Netizens tagged the Mumbai Police on Twitter, demanding a strict action to be taken against Arhaan for the serious threat.

Many BB fans expressed their disappointment and anger against Arhaan's threats. Some even pointed out fingers at the Dabangg star, the producers and the channel for allowing so much hatred. Others demanded that Arhaan Khan should be thrown out of the show for such unacceptable remarks.

Twitter reactions on Arhaan's comment:

@ColorsTV @EndemolShineIND @BiggBoss @BeingSalmanKhan Pls see d video how arhan threatened to pour acid on sids face.ur favouring criminals lik arhan and rashmi , asim and they are a potential threat to sids life.u don't have any problem u only use sid for trps and harm his life — dona (@dona03274738) December 22, 2019

This statement of Arhaan should be taken very seriously. Most of the acid attack crimes have happened after the accused has threatened to do the same. Please arrest #ArhaanKhan #MumbaiPolice. This is very serious. He is saying on national television. — AISI LARKI Pooja Modgil Taurean❤ (@PTaurean) December 22, 2019

