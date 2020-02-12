Bigg Boss 13's Rashami Desai On Arhaan Khan: He Was Planning To Marry Me Inside The House

Bigg Boss 13's Somvar Ka Vaar episode seemed much more interesting after the Bigg Boss contestants were heralded with a bunch of questions related to their personal life and their game inside the house. The first one to face the round of questions was Rashami Desai, who seemingly handled herself well and managed to reveal some shocking details about Arhaan Khan, her game, and much more. Here is all you need to know.

Arhaan Khan wanted to marry Rashami Desai inside Bigg Boss 13 house?

In the question and answer session, Rashami Desai revealed that Salman Khan, the host of Bigg Boss 13, had informed her that Arhaan Khan was planning to marry her inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. Devastated by the revelation, Rashami was shocked to know Arhaan's wedding plans. Arhaan, who hit the headlines after Salman revealed the truth related to his past, had proposed Rashami inside the house after his re-entry.

Upon much pondering, Rashami revealed that she is planning to end things with Arhaan. He, who reportedly has a kid and a wife, kept his past life a secret from Rashami for a long time, until Salman Khan revealed the dark secrets on national television, and revelations made Rashami rethink her relationship with Arhaan.

Rashami Desai enters the Finale Week of Bigg Boss 13

Meanwhile, Rashami, along with Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla entered the Finale week of Bigg Boss 13 by using their powers of Elite Club. With a few days away from the finale, fans of Rashami Desai are leaving no stone unturned to support and encourage her. Reportedly, Rashami's fans have taken social media by hurl, and are hoping for her win.

