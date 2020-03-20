Arhaan Khan REACTS To Accusations Of His 'Bigg Boss 13' Stylist; Says 'Absolute Lie'

One of the most popular television reality shows, Bigg Boss 13 may have ended, but the controversies associated with its contestants are still making headlines. A few days back, Bigg Boss 13 finalist Paras Chhabra became the hot topic as his stylist accused him of not returning the clothes. And now Arhaan Khan also becomes the talk of the town for the same reason. Recently, Arhaan Khan also reacted to it while interacting with a leading entertainment portal.

Accusations made by his stylist

Interestingly, a stylist by the name Akansha Aggarwal claimed that she was signed as the stylist for Arhaan Khan. Elaborating about her concern, she said that Arhaan Khan has not returned the outfits, shoes, and accessories as of now. She also mentioned that Arhaan Khan made baseless excuses whenever asked about returning the outfits.

Arhaan Khan's explanation for not returning the outfits

But, the same entertainment portal has also quoted Arhaan Khan saying that he had not received his stuff yet from the makers of the show. Mentioning about his sudden exit, Arhaan said that he did not get the proper time to pack his stuff at that time. On the other side, Khan also revealed that Akansha was not his stylist at all. She was assisting his stylist Rohit Roy, who was out of the town during Bigg Boss 13.

Denying the fact that he is ignoring her calls and messages, the 31-year-old model said that his team is constantly in touch with her. While speculating the reason behind her allegation, the Bigg Boss 13 contestant added that the controversy created by Paras Chhabra's stylist may have provoked her to grab some limelight. Adding further he also said that there is not so much stuff, because of which one has to do all this. Meanwhile, the makers of Bigg Boss 13 and the channel have not given any official statement regarding Arhaan Khan's lost stuff.

