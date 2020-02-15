Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz Confesses To Rashami That He Never Liked Arhaan Khan Personally

Asim Riaz has revealed that he never liked Bigg Boss 13 contestant and Rashami Desai’s ex-boyfriend Arhaan Khan. The February 14, 2020 episode of Bigg Boss 13 was a very emotional episode for most of the housemates. All the housemates were called in the garden area and were shown a video of their journey throughout Bigg Boss 13.

Rashami Desai, who celebrated her birthday was delighted with the response from her cheering fans. Rashami Desai thanked her fans for coming to see her. She was even heard saying that the support from her fans energises her. Rashami was seen getting emotional after she saw her journey throughout the house. When she comes back inside the house, she spoke to Asim Riaz about her feelings.

Rashami Desai gets emotional

Rashami Desai told Asim Riaz that she got emotional after seeing her journey. She then told Asim Riaz that her problem is that she trusts people easily and added that she shouldn’t have taken the decision of getting together with Arhaan Khan. Asim Riaz then confided into her and told her that he never really liked Arhaan personally.

Rashami Desai confessed her feeling to Arhaan Khan on the Bigg Boss 13 show and the two were one of the most liked Bigg Boss couples for some time. However, it was then revealed that Arhaan Khan had hidden things from his past from Rashami and things have gone downhill since. A few days later she revealed in front of the media that she is single and quite happy.

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most controversial seasons of the Bigg Boss franchise. The show was ranked number one in terms of TRPs. The credit for the success of the show, however, goes to the participants who not only managed to entertain the audiences but also managed to make them hooked to the show.

Many contestants were often seen trending on social media for on multiple occasions. The show was filled with some nail-biting competition along with a few elements of romance. The show witnessed some strong bonds while many bonds were seen breaking in the Bigg Boss house as well. The show- Bigg Boss 13 was also extended by five weeks on public demand.

