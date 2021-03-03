Ariah Agarwal On Her Prem Bandhan Character: 'Shweta Is An Out & Out Negative, Mean Girl'

Indian television actress Ariah Agarwal recently spoke out about playing negative roles and how she prepared for it. The actress is currently featured on Dangal TV's Prem Bandhan as Shweta. Speaking about her role on the show, Ariah revealed in a media statement, "I loved that Shweta is out and out negative. She is completely a mean girl. I was always fascinated by such roles and wanted to try playing one."

Ariah also talked about how she prepared for her 'negative' role in Prem Bandhan as she mentioned, "For my present role, l prepared by listening to music that makes me feel like a boss babe and bad guy by Billie Eilish. I also got to learn something new and different in terms of acting. Loud acting is not always good for acting. I already knew that but here I got to execute it. I am glad I got out of my comfort zone and did something different." Take a look at one of Ariah's posts with one of her co-stars from Prem Bandhan below.

More about Prem Bandhan

Prem Bandhan Plot

Set against the backdrop of Darbhanga in Bihar, the Prem Bandhan focuses on the life of Janki Srivastav whose world revolves around her family and fulfilling their needs while sacrificing her own dreams. Janki is from a middle-class family and she manages to get an accounting job at one of the biggest cell phone companies in the country. Janki goes through many turmoils trying to find happiness in the smallest of things all while staying in touch with her traditional values. The tv serial narrates the story of the righteous and ethical Janki Srivastav, who shoulders the sole responsibility of her family, is at a crossroad when she agrees to marry Harsh Shashtri who has a mysterious past.

Prem Bandhan Cast

Prem Bandhan casts actors Manit Joura and Chhavi Pandey in lead roles playing the characters of Harsh Shastri and Janki Shastri respectively. The cast also includes Ariah Agarwal as Shweta, Vineet Kumar Chaudhary as Rajesh Shastri, Monica Khanna as Vandana, Saarvi Omana as Nisha Shrivastava, Amit Singh Thakur as Brij Mohan Srivastava, Tushar Dhembla as Nitin Srivastava, Aman Gandhi as Shikhar Shastri, Avantika Chaudhary as Roohi Shastri, Kiran Bhargava as Premlata Shastri, Bakul Thakkar as Ram Shastri, Utkarsha Naik as Savita Shastri, Ruma Majini as Sheetal Shrivastava and Vedant Sharan/ Ankit Vyas as Ashok in supporting roles. Take a look at the trailer of Prem Bandhan below.

