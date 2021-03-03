'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Episode Written Update Mar 2: Anirudh & Arundhati Meet Counsellor

In Aai Kuthe Kay Karte March 2 episode, Anirudh manipulates Abhishek and asks him to think about Ankita again. Anirudh tells him that Ankita's parents own a hospital and he should secure his future by marrying her instead of working at a small hospital. Anirudh also reminds Abhishek that he had fallen in love with Ankita and he should keep that in mind and give her another chance.

Arundhati asks Anirudh not to confuse Abhishek and manipulate him. Abhishek leaves the room and says that he will think about Ankita again when Arundhati confronts Anirudh. She tells him that he is confusing Abhishek and is snatching away his happiness. Anirudh says that her mentality is what made him leave her and fall in love with Sanjana.

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte episode written update

In Aai Kuthe Kay Karte latest episode, Arundhati goes to Abhi's room and speaks to him about Ankita. Abhi says that when Ankita was in his life, he felt lonely and now that she's not in his life, he still feels lonely. Later, he tells her that he always thought about ways to impress Ankita and her parents but now he knows that he only wants to stay with his mother. Abhi confesses to Arundhati that he likes Anagha. He tells her that he feels calm when he's with her and believes his life will be peaceful with her. Arundhati smiles and tells Abhi that she feels the same way.

Arundhati leaves for court when Yash calls her up. He instructs her not to worry and stay calm and enquires if she will manage to go on her own. Arundhati assures Yash that she will take care of herself and leaves for court. Gauri comes to see Arundhati and get emotional. Arundhati praises Gauri's courage and hugs her. Gauri asks Arundhati if she can come with her to the court, but Arundhati denies it.

Arundhati reaches the court and Anirudh meets her there. Anirudh and Arundhati sit in the waiting area for their name to be announced. Arundhati asks Anirudh about Isha and he says she's doing fine since Nikhil has come to stay with them too. He tells Arundhati that he feels at home with Isha and Nikhil around.

Later, Anirudh brings up the topic of his children's marriages and says that they should push ahead with their divorce procedure and wait till their kids get married. Arundhati stays adamant about her decision and tells him that she wants to separate from him as soon as possible. The marriage counsellor calls them in and asks why they want to separate after 25 years of being together.

