Kundali Bhagya Actor Abhishek Kapur Shares Sneak Peek Of Upcoming #Shrishmeer Scene

Television actor Abhishek Kapur who plays the role of Sameer Luthra in the popular Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya took to Instagram to share a sneak peek video giving us a glimpse of what the viewers will get to see in the upcoming episode of the series.

Also Read: 'Kundali Bhagya' March 3 2021 Written Update: Rishabh Returns To Luthra House

Abhishek Kapur shares a sneak peek video of 'Kundali Bhagya'

The video shared by Abhishek Kapur also features his co-actor Anjum Fakih who plays the role of Sameer's love interest, Shristi Arora in the show. Their couple name is #shrishmeer with a handful of fan clubs dedicated to them. In the video, we can see Shristi shaving Sameer's beard while they are having a discussion about something. The dialogues cannot be heard as Abhishek has muted the dialogues and has added AP Dhillon's song Brown Mude in the background. Along with the video, the actor wrote, "Upcoming Shrishmeer scene."

Also Read: Kundali Bhagya's Dheeraj Dhoopar Calls Manit Joura 'sexy' In A Hilarious Way

Kundali Bhagya fans were excited to see a glimpse from the upcoming episode and flooded his comment section with heart and fire emojis. Abhishek's fans commented that they love seeing Sameer and Shristi together on screen and how they are one of the best on-screen Jodi. One user wrote, "Wow. can't wait" another user commented, "Shrishmeer fans ki pawri." Read some of the fan comments below:

Also Read: 'Kundali Bhagya' March 3 Spoiler: Rishabh Enters Luthra House And Wakes Up Karan

Kundali Bhagya episodes

Kundali Bhagya revolves around the story of two sisters Preeta and Shristi Arora and their love interests Karan and Sameer Luthra. The serial stars Shraddha Arya, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Anjum Fakih and Abhishek Kapur in lead roles. The show has been consistent in maintaining its position in the top 5 serials with the highest TRP ratings ever since the show premiered in 2017. Kundali Bhagya is the spin-off series of another Zee tv show Kumkum Bhagya which revolves around the story of Preeta's and Srishti's older sisters Pragya and Bulbul Arora. Kumkum Bhagya is also simultaneously running with Kundali Bhagya on Zee TV.

Also Read: 'Kundali Bhagya' BTS Videos That Prove The Cast Of Hit Show Are Off-screen Best Friends

According to the current running plot, the recent episodes show that Preetha and Karan have broken up with Sameer and Shristi trying to bring them together again. Meanwhile, the Arora and the Luthra family are busy preparing for Prithvi's and Kritika's marriage which is played by Sanjay Gagnani and Twinkle R Vashisht respectively.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.