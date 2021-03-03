'Nach Baliye 10': 'Anupamaa' Actor Rupali Ganguly To Participate With Husband?

Nach Baliye is a popular Indian dance reality show. Currently, many popular couples in the entertainment industry are estimated to join the Season 10 of the dance competition show. According to a recent report, Anupamaa and Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor Rupali Ganguly is also expected to join the upcoming season with her husband Ashwin Verma.

ALSO READ| 'Anupamaa' Actor Rupali Ganguly Gives Glimpse Of BTS With Co-star Sudhanshu

Rupali Ganguly to participate with husband in Nach Baliye 10?

Rupali Ganguly is a popular TV actor who currently plays the lead role in the serial Anupamaa. The serial is a Romesh Kalra directorial and is developed by Leena Gangopadhyay. Rupali shares the screen space with Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra and Alpana Buch in pivotal roles. A report in Spotboye mentioned that Rupali is yet to confirm whether she will participate in Nach Baliye 10. Earlier, Aditya Narayan and his wife Shweta Agarwal were also reportedly approached for the show.

Nach Baliye began its season one in the year 2005. The winners of season one were Supriya Pilgaonkar and Sachin Pilgaonkar. The last season of Nach Baliye saw Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary winning the trophy. The previous season included some of the ex-couples as well. However, this season, the format of the show is not revealed yet. Some of the popular couples who are reportedly approached for the show this season are Deepika Singh with husband Rohit Raj Goyal, from Diya Aur Bati Hum fame, Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar, along with many new TV couples. There are also reports that for the judges, Bipasha Basu, David Dhawan, and Vaibhavi Merchant have been approached.

ALSO READ| 'Anupamaa' Cast Visits Siddhivinayak Temple As Paras Returns To Sets

On the other hand, actor Rupali Ganguly is busy with her current popular serial Anupamaa. A while back, Paras Kalnawat, who portrays Samar on the show, was tested positive for COVID-19. The actor was in-home quarantine and had recently returned to the show. He shared an elaborate post thanking the whole cast of the show as well as his fans. He visited the Siddhivinayak Temple along with Rupali Ganguly as well as the other cast members of the show.

ALSO READ| 'Anupamaa' March 2 Written Update: Samar Dedicates First Salary To Anupamaa; Vanraj Proud

ALSO READ| 'Anupamaa' Fame Madalsa Sharma Urges Fans To Continue Wearing Mask Even After Vaccination

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.