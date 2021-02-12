Arjun Bijlani And Nia Sharma Share Pictures From Sets In Himachal Pradesh; See Pics

Nia Sharma’s chemistry with Arjun Bijlani in the popular show Ishq Mein Marjawan makes them one of the most popular couples in the industry. They share a good bond in real life too and often share pictures on social media. Both of them are currently in Himachal Pradesh for an upcoming project. Recently, they shared pictures from the sets on their Instagram handles leaving fans in awe. Read ahead to know more.

Arjun Bijlani's photos

Nia Sharma is wearing a pink salwar kameez teamed up with a matching dupatta. On the other hand, Arjun wore a green kurta and skin-coloured pyjama. The picture was clicked at Nalagarh Heritage Resort. As seen in the picture, Nia can be seen resting her head with her eyes closed on Arjun’s shoulder, as they pose for the camera. He added a hilarious caption to his post that read, “So mat ja bahut shoot karna hai .. between us.” Check out the post as well as the comments by fans and followers below.

Arjun also shared a few pictures on his Instagram stories. In those pictures, they can be seen prepping for the shoot. He also shared other BTS pictures from the sets. Take a look below.

Nia Sharma's photos

Meanwhile, Nia shared two pictures on her feed. In the post, they can be seen flashing a beautiful smile towards each other as the camera captured them. It seems like the duo is enjoying their shoot time in Himachal Pradesh. Nia captioned her post saying, “Because Us.” Their pictures went viral in no time and were loved by fans.

Nia shared some pictures and videos on her story too. She shared some of her looks and some funny videos. She also shared a picture with the crew.

More about Nia Sharma and Arjun Bijlani

Nia was last seen as Prerna in Ghum Hain Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein. She also recently completed the shoot for a web series alongside Ravi Dubey. Meanwhile, Arjun was seen hosting dance reality show Dance Deewane. Arjun and Nia were last seen together on the TV show Ishq Mein Marjawan. They will soon be seen romancing each other in an upcoming music video.

