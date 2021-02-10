Nia Sharma Dons Fully White Attire For Her Airport Look, Fan Calls Her 'absolute Stunner'

Nia Sharma is gearing up for the release of the much-awaited sequel of Jamai Raja with co-star Ravi Dubey. The television actor took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself from the airport, wearing all white. Read on to know more about Nia Sharma's Instagram post.

Nia Sharma's photos

Television star Nia Sharma took to Instagram on February 10 and posted a series of pictures where she can be seen at the airport, ready to board a flight. The actor donned a completely white ensemble including a white jumpsuit and a white sleeveless jacket. Nia completed her airport look with trendy white boots as well and wore a silver chain too. Her caption read, "â›„ï¸ just how many whites did it take !" You can see Nia Sharma's Instagram post here.

Nia has a following of 5.6 million people on the social networking site and her stunning airport look received close to 80k likes within an hour of posting it. Fans and followers of the star bombarded the comments section with the heart as well as fire emojis. While one of her followers wrote, "white princessssðŸ¤ðŸ¤ðŸ¤ðŸ¤", another one said, "Love your Style". You can see a few comments on Nia's post below.

Jamai 2.0 trailer

Jamai 2.0 is a digital spin-off for the 2014 successful television serial Jamai Raja that ran for 3 years on Zee TV. In 2019, ZEE5 announced the first season of the Jamai 2.0 franchise which went on to be successful. The show features Nia Sharma and Ravi Dubey in lead roles. They released the teaser for the second season earlier this year and the trailer was released yesterday by ZEE5. Nia Sharma also shared the trailer on her Instagram account and captioned it "Jamai 2.0- He needs revenge & she wants to protect family, will SidNi choose Love or Family?." The trailer towards the end leaves the audience with a simple question and also provides a possible hint to what one can expect from the series. Jamai 2.0's release date has been scheduled for 26 February exclusively on Zee5. You can see Jamai 2.0's trailer here.

Image Credits: Nia Sharma Official Instagram Account

