Arjun Bijlani Heads To Kashmir For A Vacation With His Wife And Son; See Post

Television actor Arjun Bijlani had recently asked his fans on social media to guess where his next vacation would be. The mystery has been solved as Arjun Bijlani's family was spotted at the Mumbai airport. He spoke to the media and informed them that he and his family are heading north for their vacation.

Arjun Bijlani's family leaves for Kashmir for a vacation

Naagin actor Arjun Bijlani was spotted with his wife and son at the Mumbai airport. They all were heading for a vacation as Arjun had mentioned before on his Instagram account. He wore a black Puma hoodie and paired it with a blue denim pant. On the other hand, Arjun Bijlani's wife Neha Bijlani wore a black jumper suit. Arjun's son Ayaan seemed extremely shy as he held his neck pillow over his face to cover it. Take a look at the conversation Arjun had with the media.

A sneak peek into Arjun Bijlani's Instagram

As mentioned before, Arjun had asked his fans about the location of his upcoming vacation. He shared a picture of himself dressed in a black turtle neck t-shirt which he paired with a silver chain. He wrote, "thinking where should I go next .?? Any guesses ?? Well, you will get to know tomorrow.. #travel #traveldiaries CLUE: it’s one of the most beautiful places in India".

On Christmas 2020, Arjun shared a picture with his family. The family was dressed in red clothes and wore Santa hats. Have a look at Arjun Bijlani's Instagram pictures.

Arjun also shared a picture of his black on black outfit. He wore black pants and a plain black shirt. He wrote, "I’m kind of in love with my hair". He also shared a selfie and a candid picture of himself as he wore a plain white hoody. He completed his look with green sunglasses.

Arjun Bijlani on the work front

Arjun Bijlani was last seen in the comedy series Khatra Khatra Khatra along with Karishma Tanna. He made his digital debut on the OTT platform ZEE5 with State of Siege: 26/11. Arjun played the role of Major Nikhil Manikrishnan. He recently dropped the poster of his music video also featuring Adaa Khan. The song is called Mohabbat Fir Hojayegi which is sung by Yasser Desai.

