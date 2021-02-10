Nia Sharma Treats Fans With A 'Then & Now' Pic, Giving A Glimpse Of Her Childhood Days

Indian television actor Nia Sharma took to Instagram earlier today and gave a glimpse of her childhood. Nia shared a then and now picture with one picture of her childhood and one from the present. The actor shared the collage made by her fan page on Instagram on her story. In the picture from her childhood, she was seen posing for the camera in front of a television set, and it looked like Nia was a complete tomboy in childhood. She had short hair and wore a navy blue long sleeves sweater with a white collared shirt underneath. She wore a pair of gray pajamas and looked cute as a button in the photo. In the other picture from her present, she was seen wearing a low cut black dress, and she looked gorgeous as she wore red lipstick, and accessorized herself with a pair of large hoop earrings. She added a GIF of Snow White giving cheerful claps in the story. Check out the Instagram story-

Jamai 2.0's trailer

Jamai 2.0 is a digital spin-off for the 2014 successful television series Jamai Raja that ran for 3 years on Zee TV. In 2019 ZEE5 announced the first season of the Jamai 2.0 franchise which went on to be successful. The show features Nia Sharma and Ravi Dubey in lead. They released the teaser for the second season earlier this year and the trailer was released yesterday by ZEE5. Nia Sharma also shared the trailer on her Instagram account and captioned it "Jamai 2.0- He needs revenge & she wants to protect family, will Sid & Ni choose Love or Family?." Check out Jamai 2.0's trailer on Nia Sharma's Instagram-

Nia Sharma's Photos

Nia Sharma has a massive fan following with 5.6 million users following her on Instagram. She has shared several pictures from her photoshoots. Nia Sharma recently shared a sensuous photo of herself for Rose Day. In the post, she uploaded a close shot of herself wearing red matte lipstick and she tucked a red rose in her fist. She also added a monochrome version of the picture and captioned it 'Girls after receiving' she added a rose emoticon and continued 'on Rose day!' and added a smiling emoticon. Check out the post on Nia Sharma's Instagram-

