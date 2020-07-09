Erica Fernandes Shares Stunning Throwback Pic, Arjun Bijlani Asks 'Is That You?'

Erica Fernandes shared a throwback picture of herself on her official Instagram account on Wednesday night. As seen in the pic, Erica sports an ethic look, and her hair looks all bouncy. While fans gushed to comment on Erica's post, Mile Jab Hum Tum actor Arjun Bijlani dropped an assuming remark on her post.

Arjun Bijlani asked, "Is that you?" The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor's friend Sonyaa Ayodhya's comment was in similar lines. Her comment read, "Yeh kon haiii". Meanwhile, a fan wrote, "Oh my God you pretty" (sic). Some simply showered Erica Fernandes' Instagram post with love. Take a look:

Meanwhile, the makers of Kasautii Zindagii Kay unveiled a new promo, featuring Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes on Tuesday night. The new promo received massive love from the audience. By the looks of it, the makers of the popular show are all set to bring in a new twist in the tale. Supposedly, the little girl Sneha, who bumps into Anurag and Prerna, may soon reunite AnuPre.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay new promo:

Fans in huge numbers took to social media and reposted the promo. Many also talked about actor Karan Patel who has stepped into the show, to play the role of Mr Bajaj. Karan Patel spoke to an entertainment portal and revealed that he has never met or interacted with Erica Fernandes or Parth Samthaan. Karan Patel also stated that he has never crossed paths with the two stars. Kasautii Zindagii Kay's new star said that for him, it will be like going to a new batch after a vacation.

Looks like Arjun Bijlani, on the other hand, misses shooting for his respective ventures. On July 8, he shared a picture of himself from the sets of one of his shows. As seen in the pic, Arjun Bijlani is getting groomed by his team members. While one member does the final makeup, the other person is doing his hair.

Bijlani sports a bright blazer and sunglasses. Meanwhile, Arjun Bijlani has hosted several television shows. The actor is known for his performances in Naagin 3, Pardes Mein Mila Koi Apna, among others.

