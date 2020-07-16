Aamna Sharif's Birthday: Karishma Tanna, Arjun Bijlani, Hina Khan & Others Pour In Wishes

Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Aamna Sharif turned a year older today, on July 16. Her friends from the industry like Karishma Tanna, Arjun Bijlani, Neha Swami, Hina Khan, Mouni Roy among others took to their respective social media handles and penned sweet wishes for Aamna. Moreover, Karishma, Arjun and others also teamed up for a video chat and wished the star.

Karishma Tanna

Karishma Tanna posted a picture with Aamna Sharif and called the birthday girl a very 'helpful soul'. As seen in the pic, the duo is all smiles as they get clicked for a portrait. Karishma wrote, "Happy happy birthday Aamna Sharif. A very helpful soul, always so caring and loving. I am glad and relieved that I have a friend like you. Love you."

Hina Khan, who initially played the role of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay posted a picture with Aamna and penned a sweet wish for her. Hina Khan called Aamna 'Shine gurl.' Khan penned, "Happiest birthday darling." Take a look.

Made In China actor Mouni Roy shared a slew of pictures with Sharif and wished her 'boo' on her special day. Mouni wrote, "Happy happy birthday boo! Your beauty calm and the forever smiling face make the world a happier more peaceful place. Waiting for the endless tight hug and can’t wait to have endless conversations & travels shopping tours food fests & dance to Bolly songs together."

Arjun Bijlani shared mirror selfies with the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor and penned a long note for his 'rockstar.' Arjun also expressed that he can't wait to have Aamna's home-cooked meal. He wrote, "Have a super one. So much stress in the past few days but I pray that u have the best year ahead."

On Aamna Sharif's birthday, Arjun Bijlani, his wife Neha and Karishma along with a bunch of people teamed up for a video call. In the video, the stars sang the happy birthday song and wished Aamna. As seen below, Aamna cuts her cake at home.

Aamna Sharif's career

Aamna began her career by featuring in music videos like Dil Ka Aalam, Yeh Kisne Jaadu Kiya, Chalne Lagi Hain Hawayein among others. She made her acting debut with her appearance in the show Kahiin To Hoga. Aamna has worked in Bollywood films like Aloo Chaat, Aao Wish Karein, Ek Villain.

As of now, Aamna Sharif plays the role of Komolika in Star Plus' Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Her acting prowess has been receiving pouring love from the audience. Aamna Sharif stars alongside Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes in KZK.

