Arjun Bijlani Urges Fans To Read Sushant's Sister Shweta's Note; Says 'Be Compassionate'

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister, Shweta Singh Kirti took to her Facebook and informed fans that Sushant's Asthi Visarjan will be done on June 18 in Patna. Television actor Arjun Bijlani also shared Shweta Singh Kirti's note for Sushant and wrote about Sushant's Asti Visarjan. He further urged fans to be 'compassionate', as hatred would not take them anywhere.

Arjun Bijlani requested fans to read the letter penned by his sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, and follow that. Arjun Bijlani also added that Sushant's sister had seen him, known him since childhood, and further wrote that she knew more than anybody else. However, Bijlani left it to people's choice and wrote that he can't stop anyone. The Mile Jab Hum Tum actor concluded by requesting his fans to read the note lovingly or else the meaning would change completely.

Arjun Bijlani's post

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister, on her Facebook wall, wrote, "Reached my Patna's home safely yesterday. Thanks to everyone who was praying and who helped in the process. It was hassle free. Today, we will be doing Asthi Visarjan (Ashes Immersion) for Bhai. I, again, want to ask all to pray for him and send him off with all the fond memories and unconditional love in your hearts. Let's celebrate his life and give him a very loving and happy farewell. #Sushantsinghrajput."

Earlier, Sushant Singh Rajput's sister, Shweta penned an emotional note and paid her last tribute to her brother. Calling Sushant her 'Baby' and 'Bachcha', she wrote that Sushant is not physically present with us anymore and said it is okay. She further penned that she knows he was in a lot of pain. Sweta extended apologies for Sushant and felt sorry for all the pain he had to go through.

Sushant Singh Rajput's demise

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away at his Bandra residence in Mumbai, June 14, 2020. However, the cops have not recovered any suicide note from his place. Sushant's funeral took place at Mumbai’s Pawan Hans crematorium in presence of his father and family members. The funeral was not only attended by many Bollywood celebrities like Kriti Sanon, Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Vivek Oberoi, Abhishek Kapoor with his wife among others but was also attended by stars from the television industry too.

