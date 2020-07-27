Karishma Lifts 'KKK10' Trophy, Arjun Bijlani Says 'I Know How Hard You Worked For It'

As Karishma Tanna won the finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 along with a trophy, car and cash prize, Arjun Bijlani took to his Instagram and penned a heartfelt note for her. On sharing a picture with Tanna, Arjun Bijlani congratulated Karishma. He wrote, "I know how much you wanted to win this one and how hard you worked for it."

Arjun further wrote that she finally won Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 and cheers to more. As soon as Karishma caught a glimpse of the same, she replied to Arjun's post. She wrote, "Aww my Bijli. Thank you so so so so much. Love u. And Thank you for always supporting me." Check out.

Arjun Bijlani's post

Not only Arjun but his wife Neha Swami also posted an adorable picture with Karishma and congratulated her. As seen in the pic, Neha lifts Tanna. Neha Swami wrote, "And the winner is Karishma Tanna."

Neha Swami's post

Meanwhile, many of her friends in the industry also congratulated Karishma. Co-contestant Amruta Khanvilkar, Aamna Sharif, Ishita Dutta, Hina Khan, Ekta Kapoor, Aamir Ali, Pearl V Puri, among many others, shared pictures of Karishma and congratulated her. Fans in huge numbers cascaded to social media to outpour wishes for the same.

Also Read | Karishma Tanna wins 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 10'; Aamna Sharif & other TV celebs congratulate

Karishma Tanna winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10

After almost a year of shooting, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 winner was announced as Karishma Tanna. The grand finale of Rohit Shetty's reality show took place on Saturday and Sunday, July 25 and 26, on Colors. Contestants Karan Patel, Dharmesh Yelande, Tejasswi Prakash, Shivin Narang, Adaa Khan, Amruta Khanvilkar and Rani Chatterjee were seen gracing the show.

Meanwhile, the finale saw contestants Karan Patel, Karishma Tanna, Balraj Syal and Dharmesh Yelande competing against each other. The last task was a difficult one in which the contestants were buckled up in a car and then dropped in the water. They had to unlock themselves and take the flags out from the car. Karishma Tanna performed the task quickly, beating Karan Patel and Dharmesh Yelande's time.

Also Read | 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 10' Winner Karishma Tanna Says 'overcame Fears, Not Afraid Of Snakes'

Also Read | Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 winner: Karishma Tanna lifts trophy with car & cash prize

Speaking about her victory to a news portal, Karishma Tanna revealed she is elated as she won the reality show. She continued that Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 is indeed a 'very real' reality show. Talking about how she overcame all her fears in the show, Karishma Tanna remarked she is no more scared of reptiles or snakes.

Also Read | Karishma Tanna shares pic from Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 sets; fans wonder if she's the winner

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.