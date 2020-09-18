Arjun Bijlani's Intense Performance In 'Ishq Tanha' Leaves Fans Amazed; Watch Here

Arjun Bijlani is a well-known name in the Indian TV industry. His first music video released today and is receiving tons of appreciation from his fans. Glimpses of the music video were being seen on Arjun Bijlani’s Instagram from the past few days as he was pretty excited for his new music video. Take a look at his new music video featuring Reem Shaikh.

Arjun Bijlani and Reem Shaikh's 'Ishq Tanha'

The music video depicts a beautiful love story of a couple, Aakash and Tia, in which Tia has to leave Aakash as she is suffering from some terminal disease. It’s an intense story of how the love between Aakash and Tia is left unfinished and Tia has to leave him in order to keep her illness a secret.

Arjun Bijlani has managed to give a promising portrayal of a heartbroken lover in the video while Reem’s performance is also liked by fans. The music video received thousands of views in a couple of minutes post its launch. Arjun Bijlani also took to his Instagram handle to inform his fans about the release of his new music video and shared a clip of the same with an adorable caption that stated how differences grew the couple apart before they uttered their feelings and how their love was left un-blossomed.

In a few posts on Arjun Bijlani’s Instagram, the actor can be seen promoting his music video by sharing clippings of the song along with the release date of the same and the fans went crazy when he announced the release of the video. Take a look.

The music video Ishq Tanha features Arjun Bijlani and Reem Sameer Shaikh in the lead and Nakul Tiwadi as a supporting actor. Siddharth Amit Bhavsar is the singer, lyricist, as well as the composer of the song. The entire video is directed by Ritika Bajaj.

Arjun Bijlani’s Work

Arjun Bijlani’s acting skills have bagged him several roles along with many awards and nominations in the TV industry. His popular TV shows include Remix, Miley Jab Hum Tum, Dill Mill Gaye, Naagin, Yeh Hai Aashiqui and many others. He has also featured as a host on the popular dance reality show, Dance Deewane. He has won a couple of awards for his promising performances in his career.

