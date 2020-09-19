Nia Sharma & Arjun Bijlani Weekly Roundup: See What The Two Actors Were Up To

Weekly roundups are a fun way to check out what your favourite actors did the past week. From their social media profiles to other things, weekly roundup shows if the actor was trending or made headlines the past week. Here is a weekly roundup for Nia Sharma and Arjun Bijlani.

Nia Sharma and Arjun Bijlani are very popular among fans of small screen. The two actors have worked together in shows like Ishq Mein Marjawan and Naagin. Here is a weekly roundup of their social media handles to see what they were up to this week.

Nia Sharma’s birthday

Nia Sharma turned 30 on September 17 and the actor’s feed was filled with posts revealing how she celebrated her birthday. The actor celebrated her birthday at home with her brother Vinay Sharma before she escaped for a getaway with friends. Nia Sharma also took to her Instagram and gave a glimpse of her midnight birthday celebration as her house was loaded with gifts, balloons and cakes. The actor revealed that she cut a total of 17 cakes at midnight and that her birthdays for the last 10 years have been like festivals for her as her close ones always put in so many efforts. Check out the post below.

Nia also uploaded pictures and videos of her birthday celebrations with her friends. Actors Arjun Bijlani, Reyhna Pandit, Rahul Sudhir, Amrin Chakkiwala, and many others joined her. She expressed gratitude towards her friends for putting up a great party together for her. Check out the picture below.

Arjun Bijlani Weekly roundup

Arjun Bijlani is another popular actor who has worked in several TV shows namely, Miley Jab Hum Tum, Ishq Mein Marjawan, Naagin and Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil. This week saw the actor’s feed flooded with posts and captions dedicated to his friends in the small screen industry. Arjun shared throwback pictures with the cast of Miley Jab Hum Tum to wish Sanaya Irani on her birthday. Check out the pictures below.

Arjun also posted pictures with Nia Sharma, his co-star in Naagin and Ishq Mein Marjawan. The actor captioned the picture as, "Wishing you the happiest birthday my friend. Always loved you for your honest opinions, your bindaas attitude but behind all of this, there is a very emotional girl who creates her own happiness .. and the fact that your not fake .. keep shining my friend". Check out the pictures below.

Arjun Bijlani's song

Arjun Bijlani has created a buzz about his music video Ishq Tanha. The song released on Friday and the actor shared a post about it. Check out the song below.

