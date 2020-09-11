Arjun Bijlani’s Birthday Wish For Rati Pandey Will Make You Root For ‘Nupur-Mayank’ Again

The show Miley Jab Hum Tum remains a cult favourite among the audience even today. One of the main highlights of the show was the infectious camaraderie between the characters Nupur and Mayank which were essayed by Rati Pandey and Arjun Bijlani respectively. Recently, Arjun made his fans nostalgic about the show once again with his birthday wish for Rati. He shared some lovely moments of theirs from the show which made fans drool over 'Nupur and Mayank' again.

Arjun Bijlani shares a birthday wish for Rati Pandey

Arjun took to his social media to share some pictures and video from the show to wish Rati who celebrates her birthday on September 11. The first video showed a naughty banter between their characters. A free-spirited and energetic Nupur is a stark contrast to Mayank's studious and serious self which reflects clearly on the video. It involves a scene where Nupur and Mayank have been assigned a project together which leads them to have a hilarious altercation. Arjun then went on to share a romantic still of theirs from the show.

The show had romance brewing between their characters even with their stark opposite personalities. The Ishq Main Marjaawan actor then lastly shared a beautiful picture of him and Rati from the show wherein the latter can be seen holding his cheeks tenderly. The fans too were left in awe and nostalgia after seeing Arjun's birthday wish for Rati.

One of the users stated how this post took her back to her school days as she used to watch the show during that time. Take a look at Arjun's birthday wish for his Miley Jab Hum Tum co-star and the reaction of some fans to the same.

About Miley Jab Hum Tum

Talking about the show Miley Jab Hum Tum, the show had first started airing in the year 2008 and had wrapped up in the year 2010. The show also starred Mohit Sehgal and Sanaya Irani who played Samrat and Gunjan on the show. Interestingly, the two played a couple on the show and soon went on to tie the knot with each other in real-life too.

