Arjun Bijlani Suffers Ligament Tear After Returning From His Goa Vacation; See Post

Dance Deewane host Arjun Bijlani was recently enjoying a staycation in Goa with wife Neha Swami and son Ayaan. However, as soon as his vacation ended, the actor injured himself which has now resulted in an extension to his break from work. Taking to his Instagram story, Arjun broke the news to his fans sharing a picture of his leg which is wrapped in a cast.

Arjun Bijlan suffers from ligament tear

In the picture shared by him, the actor’s leg can be seen covered in a black cast. Arjun mentioned that it is a ‘ligament tear’ in his story. The Miley Jab Hum Tum star expressed his pain by adding a sad emoticon alongside the photo. Take a look at it here:

(Image Source: Arjun Bijlani Instagram Story)

Arjun Bijlani’s Goa diaries

The star kept giving a sneak peek into his Goa vacation by sharing a series of pictures on Instagram. In one of the photographs, he can be seen flaunting his ‘Normal is boring’ t-shirt. He also shared a number of pictures that feature him posing on a rooftop. Amongst all his posts, Arjun’s photos with wife Neha won the hearts of many.

From sharing romantic videos to clicking cosy pictures, the couple had a gala time with each other. His quirky captions expressed how much he needed the vacation to spend quality time with his family.

A retreat from someone or something isn't unusual. Just as how you edge closer to see better, at times you may need to take a step back to get a clearer view.

Arjun Bijlani’s professional front

On the work front, the actor has featured in several television shows. He made his acting debut with the Kartika, since then Arjun has worked in serials like Miley Jab Hum Tum, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, Ishq Mein Marjawan and many more. Arjun recently made his digital debut in Zee5’s web series State of Siege: 26/11. He essayed the role of Major Nikhil Manikrishnan in the thriller series. Released in March 2020, it also starred Mukul Dev, Tara Alisha Berry, and Arjan Bajwa in pivotal roles.

