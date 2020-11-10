Arjun Bijlani Talks About His COVID-19 Experience; Says 'Was Not Easy To Deal With It'

Arjun Bijlani’s wife and son were affected by COVID-19 last month. Recently in an interview with Hindustan Times, the actor shared his experience of dealing with it and taking care of his family. The actor said that it was not easy to deal with the situation. He added that he knew it was going to happen someday or the other.

Further, Arjun Bijlani said that he has learned that when a person faces such hurdles in life, one has to stay positive while dealing with it as stress adds to your problems. Talking about the situation when his family tested positive, he said that he was scared when he heard they are positive but he didn’t let them know. Arjun added that he didn’t know how the next 15 days would be and took each day as it came especially the first seven-eight days. The actor stated that he tried to keep everyone in good spirits.

Also Read| Arjun Bijlani rejoices as wife tests negative for COVID-19; says he'll 'sleep well today'

Furthermore, Arjun Bijlani shared how tough it was as a family. He said that they were together in tough times and such experience makes a person stronger. He added that he followed the doctor's advice and thankfully things are fine now. Arjun Bijlani said that people have faced much worse while dealing with coronavirus and he thanks God that he is taking care of the people. He added that there are people who are sick and their parents are in a different city.

Arjun Bijlani took a trip to Goa after his family recovered. Talking about the same, he said that what matters to him is that they are together and healthy and happy. He added that they combined his wife Neha and his birthday celebration in Goa and it was a lot of fun for them. Arjun Bijlani ended the conversation by saying that they needed this break after the COVID-19 experience.

Also Read| Arjun Bijlani's birthday: Take this quiz to find out how well you know the 'Naagin' actor

Arjun Bijlani's wife and son's COVID-19 treatment journey

On October 15, Arjun Bijlani rejoiced as his wife tested negative for COVID-19. The actor shared a streak of pictures with his wife on his Instagram handle to heave a sigh of relief and thank everyone who had extended their support and prayers to him during the difficult phase. The 37-year-old shared a heartfelt caption along with the pictures, which read:

"Good news .. Neha has tested negative today for Covid-19. Thank you for all the support and prayers .. The last few days have been challenging but I’m glad it’s over . Please everybody be safe and wear a mask when and where it’s necessary . I wana thank all my friends and family for being there for us and checking on us through this period. Lots of love to all . Be safe and if u ever get it be strong ... on that note I’m sleeping well today . Good night".

Also Read| Nia Sharma reveals a trait she 'always copies' from Arjun Bijlani to wish him on his B-Day

Also Read| Mouni Roy celebrates 'decade-old friendship' with Arjun Bijlani & Aamna, shares glimpses

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.