Nia Sharma Reveals A Trait She 'always Copies' From Arjun Bijlani To Wish Him On His B-Day

Television actor Arjun Bijlani rings in his 38th birthday today, i.e. October 31, 2020, and his Ishq Mein Marjawan co-star Nia Sharma has a heartfelt birthday wish for him. Nia reminisced the good old shoot and party days with Arjun by digging up her archives and sharing a couple of pictures and a BTS video of him from the sets of their show. Along with penning a sweet birthday wish for him, the Naagin actor revealed one trait of her former co-star which she always copies from him.

Also Read | Arjun Bijlani's Birthday: Take This Quiz To Find Out How Well You Know The 'Naagin' Actor

On Arjun Bijlani's birthday, Nia cherished the time they've spent together

Earlier today, Nia Sharma took to her Instagram handle to wish her former Ishq Mein Marjawan co-star Arjun Bijlani on his 38th birthday. The 30-year-old shared a BTS video of Arjun from the sets of their show wherein he can be seen cracking up over a joke. In the throwback pictures shared by Nia, the duo shelled out major friendship goals with their million-dollar smiles.

Sharing the post on her Instagram handle, Nia was all-praise for Arjun as she took a stroll down memory lane to cherish the fun times she has spent with him. The Jamai Raja actor captioned the post, "This is how you’ll always find him at work after work.. or at parties... this is how I remember the time we worked or partied together.. forever laughing and smiling.. the one trait I always copy from him. Happiest Birthdayyyyyy @arjunbijlani (sic)".

Also Read | Nia Sharma Thanks Mumbai Police For 'Quick Response' After Seeking Help For Stolen Bag

Check out Nia Sharma's Instagram post below:

Meanwhile, not so long ago, Nia Sharma threw a wild birthday party for her beloved ones as she entered her thirties. Her former co-star Arjun Bijlani was also a part of her birthday bash, which took place last month. However, as soon as Nia Sharma's photos from her birthday party surfaced on the internet, the television actor received a lot of flak from netizens for a phallus-shaped birthday cake. Many also went on to accuse the Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai actor of promoting 'vulgarity'.

Also Read | Nia Sharma Thanks Her Insta-fam As She Completes 5 Million Followers On Social Media

Nia also recently shared a video of her steamy performance with Arjun from an award show last year.In the video shared by her, the duo is seen dancing to the tunes of Lahu Munh Lag Gaya from SLB's Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela. Take a look:

Also Read | Krystle D'souza Shares A Glamorous Bathtub Pic With Nia Sharma; Latter Leave A Sweet Reply

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.