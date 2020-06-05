Arjun Bijlani's Family Relishes Sweet Surprise Cake Sent By Karishma Tanna

Karishma Tanna recently reposted Arjun Bijlani's wife's Instagram stories and gave a glimpse of the sweet exchange of surprise between her and the Bijlani's. As seen in the pictures, Karishma Tanna sent a surprise cake to Arjun Bijlani amid the lockdown. Arjun and his son, Ayaan look all happy as they relish the cake at home. Little Ayaan can be seen cutting the cake with a knife.

Neha Swami captioned the story as, "Beautiful surprise. Thank you Karishma Tanna." Arjun Bijlani also shared a glimpse of the scrumptious cake sent by Tanna on his Instagram story. As seen in the pic, the cake looks extremely delicious with different toppings on it. It presumably looks like a homemade cake with some chocolates on the top. Check out some happy pictures of the Bijalni family as they rejoice Karishma Tanna's surprise treat.

Arjun Bijlani is an active member of social media. From making fun videos to sharing his professional life snippets, the actor keeps fans enthralled during the lockdown. The Miley Jab Hum Tum actor also shares his son, Ayaan's numerous photos which receive heaps of praises from many. Only recently, Arjun Bijlani shared a slew of pictures of his son and captioned them, "The younger me."

Not only fans but even popular faces from the industry like Parth Samthaan, Karanvir Bohra, Aamna Sharif, Pooja Batra and many more stars dropped endearing comments on Arjun Bijlani's posts. Fans simply dropped hearts in the comment section. Whereas, many drooled over Arjun Bijlani's son's cute smile. A fan wrote, "Like father, like son."

Karishma Tanna, on the other hand, recently posted a beautiful picture of herself in a classy black bikini. In the pic, she is seen striking a pose by the water. Her mascara-lashed eyes and nude lip shade totally glam up her look. Karishma Tanna captioned the picture as, "June feel .#mood #rains #love #quarantine."

Karishma collaborates with Urvashi for a video

Karishma Tanna also collaborated with Urvashi Dholakia for a fun YouTube video. In the visual, the duo can be seen revealing fun memories about each other. The Qayamat Ki Raat actor and Dholakia are seen playing the 'Question and answer' game. Check out the video here.

