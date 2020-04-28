Arjun Kapoor Blames Alia's Famous Chat Show Incident For 'dumb' Image Of Actors

In Bollywood, there have been many instances where the stars were unable to answer certain basic general knowledge questions and got trolled for low IQ. One of the famous incidents was Alia Bhatt’s answers on the show Koffee With Karan in 2012. Alia Bhatt, when asked who is the President of India, the actor had blurted out 'Prithviraj Chauhan', which led to various memes and jokes on her for many years. Recently, Arjun Kapoor shared his views on that incident and sarcastically exclaimed that the actor created a ‘benchmark’.

In a recent interview, Arjun Kapoor was asked about the pin code of his area, Juhu, Mumbai. The actor gave the right answer- 400049. Arjun then later asked the host why wouldn't he know the answer and said that this is a really low benchmark to set for the actors. Furthermore, he said that one question of Alia Bhatt on Koffee With Karan destroyed the combined IQ of the film fraternity.

Meanwhile, after that particular episode, Alia took all the memes and jokes on her quite sportingly. In a media interaction, she even went on to say that she would rather be stupid than pretend to be intelligent. She also added that people connect with one's mistakes. Later, she even teamed up with AIB for a video titled Genius Of The Year, as her response to the entire episode.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt is all set to entertain her fans with an upcoming movie Gangubai Kathiwadi. The actor also shared her first look from the movie creating much anticipation among her fans. Recently, as per a new development shared by a news source, director Sanjay Leela Bhansali has reportedly asked his crew to demolish the film sets. The news source revealed that the rent structure of all the sets that were built for Gangubai Kathiawadi was higher than the cost of its construction. This led to Sanjay Leela Bhansali deciding that it was better to demolish them.

