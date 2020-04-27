Arjun Kapoor Says Critics Can 'tone It Down'; Admits He Can Be A Better Actor

The Panipat actor Arjun Kapoor feels that film critics can sometimes get a bit too harsh while critiquing his performances. In his recent interaction with one of the eminent film critics of India, Kapoor opened up about the reviews that he has gotten over these years regarding his work and shared his take on his own acting abilities. During his interview, the Ki & Ka actor also admitted that he thinks he can be a better actor.

Arjun Kapoor thinks that he is a good actor but also admits that he can be better

Recently, Arjun Kapoor was virtually interviewed by an eminent film critic wherein he spoke about receiving negative criticism regarding his performances. During the interview, after being praised by the film critic for his ability to take criticism on the chin, Kapoor was asked if he was always like this. In his reply, the actor stated that he was designed in a way to be happy about the fact that he does not receive the best reviews in the world. He further added that according to him, he is a good actor but also admitted that he can be better.

Elaborating more about receiving extra flak sometimes, Ajun Kapoor stated that he thinks that a lot of times he gets a little extra flak because he is more internal as an actor and feels that in his profession, a lot of externalization is needed to project the performance. He further added that he has never considered himself a bad actor and gets it when people tell him that he can do better.

Kapoor also did not shy away from putting forth his opinion about the critiques he receives from film critics. The Mubarakan actor stated that he sometimes feels that a critique can be a little toned down because he knows he is good at what he does but also thinks that he does not get enough due for it.

