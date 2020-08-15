Arjun Sarja's Birthday Special: Take A Look At Most-loved Films Of This South Superstar

Arjun Sarja is an established name in the South Film Industry. The stellar performer has acted in numerous commercially successful movies in distant languages like Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Telugu. He is fondly called Action King by his ardent admirers. The Nibunan actor celebrates his 56th birthday today, and on this special occasion, as we go down the memory lane, let's take a look at the top Arjun Sarja's movies.

Top Arjun Sarja's movies that shouldn't be missed

Gentleman

In the year 1993, Arjun Sarja made an impressive debut with his commercially successful Tamil movie Gentleman. It was directed by S. Shankar, who has helmed many movies like Enthiran(Robot), Nanban, Jeans amongst others. Arjun played the lead role in the film, and his character helps the needy by stealing from the rich. Madhu played the female lead in Gentleman. Action King Arjun also won the Tamil Nadu State Award in the Best Actor category for his phenomenal performance in Gentleman.

Kuruthipunal

When talking about the best of all Arjun Sarja's movies there's no way we miss out mentioning Kuruthipunal. The Tamil thriller flick was helmed by famous filmmaker P.C Sreeram. Even though Arjun Sarja played the second lead in the film to actor Kamal Hassan, but his marvellous performance in Kuruthipunal garnered him a lot of admirers. Kuruthipunal was also India's official entry for 68th Academy Awards in the 'Best Foreign Language Film' category. But it failed to reach the nominations list.

Mudhalvan

Counted amongst the biggest hist of all Arjun Sarja's movies is Mudhalvan. The story plot of Mudhalvan revolves around the life of a TV journalist who turns into Chief Minister for one day and eventually punishes every corrupts individual he comes across. But, things turn dramatic when his family is attacked due to his decisions and that's when he determines to seek revenge. Arjun Sarja played the lead in this compelling drama directed by S. Shankar. Bollywood movie Nayak starring Anil Kapoor was a Hindi adaptation of Mudhalvan. Sarja gave a memorable performance in the film and became one of the top-grossing films of 1999.

Rhythm

In the year 2000 released Tamil musical drama titled Rhythm. The musical blockbuster was written and directed by filmmaker Vasant. Arjun Sraja played the lead role in the film and was paired opposite actress Meena. The Arjun starrer is an amusical masterpiece by Academy Award-winning music composer A.R Rahman backed with a strong story plot. Arjun Sarja's performance in the film was highly lauded by both critics and the viewers

