NZ Vs Ind: Virat Kohli Surpasses MS Dhoni For Most T20I Runs As Indian Captain

India defeated New Zealand in a thrilling Super Over contest at the Seddon Park in Hamilton on Wednesday. India’s win takes them to a commanding 3-0 lead in the 5-match T20I series. During the course of the match, the ‘Men in Blue’ captain Virat Kohli added yet another feather to his illustrious cap when the right-hander surpassed MS Dhoni’s run-tally as India’s T20I captain.

NZ vs Ind: Virat Kohli surpasses MS Dhoni, behind only Faf du Plessis

Virat Kohli scored 38 runs from 27 balls with two fours and a six. During his innings, the star batsman overtook MS Dhoni’s run-tally of 1,112 runs as T20I captain. Prior to the match, captain Kohli required only 25 runs to achieve the milestone. Virat Kohli now sits at the top of the table with 1,126 runs to his credit as captain. The Indian skipper overtook MS Dhoni’s tally in only his 35th innings.

Overall, he is only behind South Africa’s Faf du Plessis who has scored 1,273 runs from 40 innings. The Proteas skipper has scored his runs at an average of 37.44. Kane Williamson is not far behind from his Indian rival as the New Zealand skipper have himself aggregated 1,148 runs from 42 matches.

NZ vs Ind 4th T20I

After India’s series-clinching win in Hamilton, the two teams will now collide on January 31 for the fourth match of the series. The 20-overs contest is scheduled to be held at the Westpac Stadium in Wellington.

