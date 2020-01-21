Sakshi Dhoni Just Shared Pictures Of The MS Dhoni Farmhouse And They'll Blow Your Mind

Want to witness some luxury and royalty? Well, Sakshi Dhoni, wife of India's former skipper MS Dhoni, treated her fans to some of that. After giving fans a peek at MS Dhoni's humongous high-end bike collection, she's now taken to her Instagram handle to give fans a look at the bungalow and a glimpse of 'Dhoni farmhouse Ring Road'. The 7-acre farmhouse on the Ring Road of Ranchi will simply take your breath away.

In one of the pictures, Dhoni's pet dog is happily posing in front of the bungalow. In other pictures, Sakshi showed the entrance and huge lush green well-maintained garden.

In the other pictures, a few bikes are placed in a big glasshouse, facing the bungalow. The incredibly spacious farmhouse—named ‘Kailashpati’—reportedly includes a gymnasium, swimming pool, park, and some indoor workout rooms.

A day after being denied the central contract by BCCI, Former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni practised in the nets for close to two hours in the Jharkhand cricket association stadium in his hometown Ranchi.

Dhoni, who is on a sabbatical from cricket ever since the World Cup semi-final loss to New Zealand, was seen in the nets after a long time. Sources say that he practised extensively in the nets, hitting shots all around the park and looked extremely fit.

Whenever Dhoni is in Ranchi he is a regular at the stadium gym. Apart from this, he also plays Tennis. Republic TV has accessed video clips of Dhoni practising in the nets and also sharing his cricketing knowledge and skills to young Ranji Trophy players of Jharkhand.

While speaking to a news agency, Jharkhand coach Rajiv Kumar went on to say that he has not had any talks with the 2011 World Cup-winning skipper with regards to the national team and him donning the India jersey again. However, the Jharkhand coach mentioned that MSD has started preparing for the next edition of the IPL. He also added that while the senior team will be busy playing the Ranji Trophy game from Sunday, Dhoni will continue training till the time he is in Ranchi.

