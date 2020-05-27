Armaan Malik's Father Daboo Malik Played THIS Role In BR Chopra’s 'Mahabharat'

Daboo Malik is a well-known Indian actor and musician. He is the father of popular singer Armaan Malik who is currently making waves in the Indian music scene. However, a lot of people might not be aware of the fact that Daboo Malik has played a role in B R Chopra’s iconic television series Mahabharat.

Daboo Malik's part in BR Chopra’s Mahabharat

Daboo Malik didn't start his career with music but was initiated in the entertainment industry as an actor. As a young man, he wanted to become a well-known actor. In 1986, Daboo Malik essayed the character of young Devavrat i.e. Bhishma's teenage self in BR Chopra’s most famous television series Mahabharat. As the show is back on DD National owing to the nationwide lockdown, the actor recently shared a still from the show on his Instagram.

Daboo Malik rose to fame with his role in Mahabharat and went ahead with his acting career and worked in superhit movies like Beta Ho Toh Aisa, Tirangaa, Baazigar, and more.

Daboo Malik was born into a family of musicians

Daboo Malik is the second son of the music director Sardar Malik and Bilqis Begum, who is the sister of the famous lyricist, Hasrat Jaipuri. Daboo Malik has two brothers, both of who are Bollywood music directors, Anu Malik and Abu Malik. Daboo’s uncle Hasrat Jaipuri was also a famous lyricist who worked in the industry from the 1950s to the 1980s.

In 2013, Daboo Malik switched from acting to music and revealed in an interview with a leading daily that he was acting and unconsciously working on his inner musical talent. He said that he realised he had wasted a lot of time ignoring his calling for music. He added that he only wanted to pursue acting for stardom but music was where his true calling.

His first album as a solo music director, Yeh Zindagi ka Safar, released in 2001. The following year, Daboo Malik composed his first song Thoda Sa Pyaar Hua Hai for Maine Dil Tujhko Diya, which followed by more movie songs such as Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge and Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam in 2002, I Proud to Be an Indian in 2004 and Kisaan in 2009.

Daboo Malik attributes the discovery of his talent as a music director to Salim Khan. Daboo Malik has two sons, Armaan Malik and Amaal Mallik and both of them have gone on to become famous names in the music industry today. Armaan is a singer while Amaal is a music composer.

